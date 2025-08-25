"Attempted murder": xQc comments on Raja Jackson allegedly leaving pro-wrestler unconscious following "brutal" punches

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has commented on Raja Jackson (former UFC fighter Quinton "Rampage" Jackson's son) allegedly leaving a pro-wrestler, Syko Stu, unconscious following "brutal" punches by saying that the 25-year-old's actions amounted to "attempted murder."

During a livestream earlier today (August 25, 2025), xQc watched Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL's" most recent video, in which he discussed the controversy surrounding Raja Jackson's actions.

While claiming that Jackson allegedly landed 27 punches on Syko Stu, while the latter was allegedly unconscious, MoistCr1TiKaL stated:

"...And then lays down 27 punches to the man's skull, most of which were delivered while he was unconscious. And, by the end of it, he is bleeding and bloodied. They couldn't wake him up. They said he was barely breathing. And someone even used the word flatlined, that he was flatlined in the ring. This is not fake. This is not scripted. I did my best to censor this. It is brutal. It is extremely..."

xQc described Raja Jackson and Syko Stu's situation as "awful" and elaborated on what he saw as the "reality":

"It is awful. I mean it. Chat, the reality is - people have died for way, way, way, way, way, less. Like, I don't think you understand. Dude, I know it's censored for good reasons. Okay? But I've watched the full excerpt, and I don't think you understand it. Why are you saying question mark? Do you not understand? People have died for less, as in like, these punches are, like, this is like attempted murder. Like, I don't think you guys understand. I don't think you guys understand it."

The Streamer of the Decade award winner went on to say that Raja Jackson landed "full force and full range punch" on a "defenseless" individual:

"Somebody's not moving, not flexing their neck muscles, face muscles, they're not doing anything. Like, defenseless. And it's like a full-on, full force, full range punch. Like, actually 90 degrees straight to the middle of the face. Brother, like, all these can kill. Any of these can kill. Are you insane?"

xQc said police should've gotten involved after Raja Jackson got banned from Kick following the alleged assault on Syko Stu

On August 24, 2025, xQc responded to a post by X user @FearedBuck, who claimed that Raja Jackson had been banned from Kick as a result of the controversy.

Expressing his belief that police should have gotten involved, the former Overwatch pro said:

"A kick ban? Brother where is the POLICE? Most humans being pummeled like that would just die. The priorities are completely out of sync on this. That video is egregious man, I better not see excuses/explanations for this. Looks premeditated as-well, awful"

In other news, Jimmy "MrBeast" has vowed to help Syko Stu by helping him pay his medical bills after he allegedly got assaulted by Raja Jackson.

