  Who is Syko Stu? Former American veteran reportedly injured after Rampage Jackson's son allegedly assaults him on livestream

Who is Syko Stu? Former American veteran reportedly injured after Rampage Jackson's son allegedly assaults him on livestream

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 24, 2025 23:24 GMT
Syko Stu was allegedly attacked by Rampage Jackson
Syko Stu was allegedly attacked by Rampage Jackson's son Rajaplus during a professional wrestling event (Image via @MMAAndyx/X)

Kick streamer Raja "Rajaplus" Jackson, popularly known as the son of former MMA fighter Quintin "Rampage" Jackson, allegedly assaulted professional wrestler Stuart "Syko Stu" Smith during a recent match that the latter was a part of, with a clip of the encounter going viral online. Rajaplus, an active professional MMA fighter himself, was seen picking up and slamming Smith to the ground before punching him repeatedly until the latter was seemingly unconscious, continuing to do so even afterward until he was pulled away. This happened during an August 23, 2025, Knockx Pro Wrestling match featuring Smith, where Raja had been streaming from the ring-side.

Syko Stu is an independent wrestler from California. A United States Army veteran, he started with Knockx Pro in 2009 after getting out of the military. Wrestling allowed him to focus on something new and helped him readjust to civilian life. Notably, Smith also suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) from his time in the military.

What is the current state of Syko Stu following Rajaplus' alleged attack?

Smith allegedly had a face-off against Raja prior to the main altercation and had slammed a beer can on the side of the latter's head. He claimed at the time that the latter had been acting as if the meeting was part of a shoot since Raja had brought along a cameraperson. Smith had later apologized, and the two had shaken hands before the attack in the ring.

Supposedly, the promoters had allowed Rajaplus to be involved in Smith's wrestling match and get a few hits in. However, it was not meant to go this far. After being thrashed by Rajaplus, Syko Stu was said to have been knocked out cold, with twenty-odd punches thrown at him while he was seemingly not conscious.

Reportedly, he was rushed to the hospital following the attack, appearing injured and bleeding after the barrage of punches thrown by Raja. As per a statement made by Rampage Jackson on X, Smith is now "awake and stable."

In his statement, Rampage Jackson also apologized on his son's behalf and claimed that he did not condone the latter's behavior.

