Who is Rajaplus? Kick streamer and Rampage Jackson's son seemingly assaults wrestler, allegedly leaving him unconscious

Kick streamer Raja "Rajaplus" Jackson, also known popularly for being the son of former UFC champion and MMA fighter Quinton "Rampage Jackson," has become the center of controversy online due to a viral clip of him seemingly assaulting a wrestler at the KnokX Pro Wrestling Event in Los Angeles.Within the clip, Raja, who is also a professional MMA fighter, was seen picking the individual, pro wrestler Stuart "Syko Stu" Smith, and slamming him into the canvas, subsequently continuing to punch Smith even after he went unconscious. Rajaplus was banned on Kick on August 24, 2025, soon after the incident.Since then, Quinton, who was streaming at the same time, has issued a statement on X. Claiming that he aimed to address the "misinformation" regarding his son, Quinton wrote:"I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I've been confirmed that the wrestler (Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith's match, Raja was told that he could get his "payback"in the ring, i thought it was apart of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong."Claiming that Raja should not have been involved in the event due to his being an MMA fighter, Quintin apologized and claimed that he was "deeply concerned" about his son's health and that of Smith:"Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don't condone my son's actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, im deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said I'm very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation."What happened prior to the event between Syko Stu and Rajaplus?A clip of an altercation that took place between Stuart Smith and Raja before the event was posted on the wrestling subreddit r/SquaredCircle. Originally clipped from Rajaplus' broadcast, the video showcased Raja having a beer can slammed to the side of his head by Stuart.Later on, Smith apologized for his actions, stating that he believed a video shoot was going on due to Rajaplus's cameraman being present and that it was part of a skit. In some clips, the two were even seen shaking hands after Smith apologized.