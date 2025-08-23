Jasontheween announces Sakura will no longer appear on his Twitch broadcasts

Twitch streamer Jason &quot;Jasontheween&quot; has claimed that fellow streamer Sakura Shymko will no longer be appearing on his broadcasts. The two had made headlines in the past few months owing to their repeated appearances on streams together.Now, in his broadcast on August 23, 2025, Jasontheween claimed that he would no longer host Sakura on his livestreams or even entertain clips related to her.Asking fans not to send in clips of Sakura into his X community, Jasontheween said:&quot;I'm not gonna be weird, not say anything when I skip these clips, but please don't send any more clips of Sakura in my com anymore, I'm just gonna skip, and my mods are going to remove. She's going to do her thing, I'm going to do my own thing. And yeah, bro. She's not going to be in my stream anymore.&quot;&quot;Let's just keep it pushing&quot;: Jasontheween announces Sakura will no longer be a part of his livestreamsJasontheween and Sakura Shymko, who is the younger sister of Twitch streamer Kyedae, had become a popular on-screen couple after Jason asked her out for the Streamer Prom event organized by FunnyMike in June. The two had collaborated for an IRL broadcast before the prom as well.At the prom, the two went viral for various interactions that took place between them. Subsequently, the two announced further collaborative livestreams, including a trip to Japan together.However, in his latest broadcast, Jason seems to be putting distance between himself and Sakura. No official reason has been announced by the streamer as of yet. Jason was heard wishing Sakura the best during his livestream, stating:&quot;That's it. That's that. I wish her nothing but the best, though. Okay, alright, that's all I'm gonna say. I already know y'all about to go crazy but like, let's just keep it pushing.&quot;In other news, Twitch streamer Destiny &quot;Steven&quot; recently responded to allegations made by YouTuber WillyMacShow that he possessed CSAM on his computer.