  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Jasontheween announces Sakura will no longer appear on his Twitch broadcasts

Jasontheween announces Sakura will no longer appear on his Twitch broadcasts

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 23, 2025 23:06 GMT
Twitch streamer Jasontheween claimed that Sakura would no longer appear on his broadcasts (Image via jasontheween/Twitch)
Twitch streamer Jasontheween claimed that Sakura would no longer appear on his broadcasts (Image via jasontheween/Twitch)

Twitch streamer Jason "Jasontheween" has claimed that fellow streamer Sakura Shymko will no longer be appearing on his broadcasts. The two had made headlines in the past few months owing to their repeated appearances on streams together.

Ad

Now, in his broadcast on August 23, 2025, Jasontheween claimed that he would no longer host Sakura on his livestreams or even entertain clips related to her.

Asking fans not to send in clips of Sakura into his X community, Jasontheween said:

"I'm not gonna be weird, not say anything when I skip these clips, but please don't send any more clips of Sakura in my com anymore, I'm just gonna skip, and my mods are going to remove. She's going to do her thing, I'm going to do my own thing. And yeah, bro. She's not going to be in my stream anymore."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

"Let's just keep it pushing": Jasontheween announces Sakura will no longer be a part of his livestreams

Ad

Jasontheween and Sakura Shymko, who is the younger sister of Twitch streamer Kyedae, had become a popular on-screen couple after Jason asked her out for the Streamer Prom event organized by FunnyMike in June. The two had collaborated for an IRL broadcast before the prom as well.

At the prom, the two went viral for various interactions that took place between them. Subsequently, the two announced further collaborative livestreams, including a trip to Japan together.

Ad

However, in his latest broadcast, Jason seems to be putting distance between himself and Sakura. No official reason has been announced by the streamer as of yet. Jason was heard wishing Sakura the best during his livestream, stating:

"That's it. That's that. I wish her nothing but the best, though. Okay, alright, that's all I'm gonna say. I already know y'all about to go crazy but like, let's just keep it pushing."
Ad

In other news, Twitch streamer Destiny "Steven" recently responded to allegations made by YouTuber WillyMacShow that he possessed CSAM on his computer.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications