Jasontheween confirms a 24 hour collaborative livestream with Sakura following their Japan trip together

Twitch streamer Jason "Jasontheween" recently confirmed that he would be hosting a twenty-four-hour-long broadcast with fellow Twitch streamer Sakura Shymko. Jasontheween and Sakura have become popular among "shippers" of the streaming community after the pair's appearance as a couple at the Streamer Prom event hosted by FunnyMike.

At the time, the pair had also announced that they would be hosting a broadcast covering their trip to Japan after reaching their subscriber goals. Now, Jason has confirmed the 24-hour broadcast following the completion of the trip, stating:

"Okay, I see Sakura announced that we're doing a twenty-four-hour. Yes, we're going to do a twenty-four-hour together. Now, for what it is, I lowkey think she announced it a bit early, because I don't know what the f**k we're going to do for that twenty four hour. Still gotta plan it, right? But, it'll probably be in Vancouver and it'll probably be after Japan."

"I move like crazy in my sleep": Sakura talks about doing a sleep stream with Jasontheween as latter confirms 24-hour long broadcast

Twitch streamer Sakura Shymko recently expressed worry about participating in the sleeping segment of the twenty-four-hour-long broadcast she is planning to collaboratively host alongside Jasontheween. Sakura stated that she was afraid of viewers being able to see her move around in her sleep, a behavior which she claims is typical of her.

Expressing that she would be embarrassed if netizens were to see her "move like crazy" while she is asleep, Sakura stated:

"I move like crazy in my sleep, you guy are going to just like... I don't know, it scares me. You guys are going to see me rolly poly only in a bed, that's why I'm like... how about we do bunk beds and I'm on the top bunk so you guys can't see me and the cam could just be facing at Jason."

Jasontheween and Sakura had previously stated that they would consider a trip to Japan after the former garnered 30,000 concurrent subscribers on Twitch, while a subscriber goal of 10,000 was set for Sakura.

Following the success of her collaborative broadcast with Jason, Sakura expressed a desire to start streaming regularly and independently on Twitch, creating content focused on IRL streaming and travel vlogging.

