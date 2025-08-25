"Upset he got exposed as the biggest botter": Fans criticize FaZe Lacy for calling xQc "most overrated streamer" following recent achievement

Twitch streamer Nick &quot;FaZe Lacy&quot; has garnered attention on social media for his comments toward Felix &quot;xQc&quot; after the latter's most recent achievement. On August 24, 2025, the French-Canadian personality was named Streamer of the Decade at the Esports Awards 2025.xQc's accomplishment elicited reactions from numerous streamers and content creators, including Tyler &quot;Trainwreckstv,&quot; Zack &quot;Asmongold,&quot; Jimmy &quot;MrBeast,&quot; and others, with many congratulating him.FaZe Lacy also chimed in with his thoughts, calling the former Overwatch pro the &quot;most overrated streamer.&quot; He wrote the following in an X post:&quot;congratulations to @xQc for winning most overrated streamer of the decade ♥️&quot;Over 500 fans reacted to the FaZe Clan member's remarks, with X user @DonLagoTV saying that Nick was upset because he &quot;got exposed as the biggest botter&quot; in the livestreaming sphere:&quot;Lil bro upset he got exposed as the biggest botter in the game&quot; X user @DonLagoTV stated.One community member shared their thoughts on FaZe Lacy's &quot;core audience&quot;:&quot;You have no core audience and stream to 12 year olds&quot; X user @cutiecarter12 wrote.However, some netizens believed that the 22-year-old was &quot;rage-baiting&quot;:&quot;Rage bait successful&quot; X user @Natejpd wrote.&quot;Jarvis activate Ragebait Mode&quot; X user @LionHimselff tweeted.&quot;This definitely rage bait&quot; X user @Snipesslol commented.Many more fans commented on the Twitch streamer's post.Bro the entire FaZe clan getting so pressed over what xQc exposed is kinda telling lmao&quot; X user @1dreese said.&quot;Him not talking is better then 99% of anything you do&quot; X user @Chandler28138 remarked.&quot;You = Zero original content, copy and paste off Adin Ross&quot; X user @TheFUmoneyclub wrote.What has xQc said about winning the Streamer of the Decade award at the Esports Awards 2025?On the same day (August 24, 2025), Felix responded to Esports Awards' announcement on X about him winning the Streamer of the Decade title. The Quebec native expressed gratitude and appreciation for the recognition, and described viewers and chatters as the &quot;true GOATs.&quot;He wrote:&quot;THANK YOU FOR THE NOMINATION AND AWARD. I APPRECIATE THE RECOGNITION. THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO EVER TUNED INTO ANY OF THE STREAMS, VIEWERS/CHATTERS ATE THE TRUE GOATS 🐐&quot;xQc @xQcLINK@esportsawards THANK YOU FOR THE NOMINATION AND AWARD. I APPRECIATE THE RECOGNITION. THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO EVER TUNED INTO ANY OF THE STREAMS, VIEWERS/CHATTERS ATE THE TRUE GOATS 🐐In other news, xQc recently accused talent agencies of view-botting streamers to increase ad revenue following Twitch's reported crackdown on viewbots.