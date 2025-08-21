Adin Ross vs FaZe Lacy: What exactly happened?

A new controversy has erupted in the livestreaming community, with popular streamers Adin Ross and Nick &quot;FaZe Lacy&quot; embroiled in a feud. It all started on August 20, 2025, when Adin Ross accused FaZe Lacy of failing to pay his fair share of the money for their recent Kick collaboration livestream, during which they hosted &quot;Fat Camp.&quot;While telling the FaZe Clan member and his manager to &quot;come through&quot; and pay the alleged amount owed so that Fat Camp participants could be paid, Ross stated:&quot;Lacy, Prizmel has been texting you every day for weeks. You and your manager need to come through and pay the rest of the costs so we can pay off the rest of the people. Lacy, I already saw what you said to Shallow and stuff, that you paid and wired money at the beginning. You knew there were more costs at Mr. Jones and bottles, and all that stuff. I don't even know why it had to go public. You're not answering Prizmel. We need to collect the rest of the money.&quot;The Florida native then claimed he was paying 80% of the production cost of the special livestream and asked FaZe Lacy to cover the remaining 20%, which he described as a &quot;small cost&quot;:&quot;I'm paying 80%, Lacy. I'm asking you to cover 20%. I'm paying 80%, bro! I'm not asking you to come crazy, hundreds of thousands of dollars, at all! No. It's a small cost. I'm paying legit 80, you're paying 20. Okay? It's not hard.&quot;&quot;I don't make as much money as Adin Ross makes on Kick&quot; - FaZe Lacy makes it clear he won't be responding to the Kick ambassador after being asked to pay 20% of Fat Camp's production costsThe same day, FaZe Lacy emphasized that he will not be responding to Adin Ross or Prizmel regarding Fat Camp's 20% production costs. While claiming to have sent Adin Ross $30,000 for their special collaboration, FaZe Lacy said:&quot;Yes, and I'm not answering him (Prizmel). Not how that works. I'll say this right now because I'm not going to sit here and get hate-farmed - before Fat Camp started, me and Adin had a phone call. Adin told me, 'Yo, this is how much it's going to cost.' I told Adin, 'I'm more comfortable paying more than 30 bands.' Right? Because I don't make as much money as Adin Ross makes on Kick. I wired Adin $30,000, paid for all the flights and hotels for my team.&quot;Timestamp - 00:23:25The 22-year-old then accused Ross of &quot;making a dumba** decision&quot; and explained why he will not pay any more than he already has:&quot;Then Adin made a dumba** decision at the end of Fat Camp to randomly pay out the losing team 25 bands, and now he is asking me for more money. No! I paid my $40k, and now I'm being asked for more money when it's over with. No! That's not how that works!&quot;&quot;I fixed that, I handled it&quot; - Adin Ross claims a Fat Camp contestant wanted to sue him and FaZe Lacy following injuryLater that day (August 20, 2025), Adin Ross reacted to FaZe Lacy's statements, claiming that a Fat Camp contestant wanted to take legal action against them after being injured at the IRL event.While asserting that he &quot;fixed and handled&quot; the situation, the Kick ambassador asked Nick why he refused to pay the sum that he allegedly agreed to pay:&quot;You already agreed to it, though. Why say no now on stream? But you already agreed to help pay for the club table and club alcohol. And, Lacy, you knew once Landon broke his arm, he wanted to sue. So, what'd you do? I handled that day. I'm airing it all now. I don't give a f**k! I don't care! He wanted to sue him and me. I don't care, his mom's a lawyer. I fixed that, I handled it. So, I'm not going to sit here, and I'm not going to say that Lacy didn't already agree.&quot;Adin Ross then claimed to have paid over $100,000 for the event, and compared it to how much FaZe Lacy paid:&quot;I already paid 80%. I spent over $100,000; he paid $40k. I spent over $100k. It's not f**king rocket science here.&quot;During the same livestream, while speaking with his friends Nermin &quot;Cheesur&quot; and Cameron &quot;Cuffem,&quot; Adin Ross stated that he would not collaborate with Twitch streamers unless they pay half of the production costs.