"You're not one of us": FaZe Lacy's comments towards Plaqueboymax go viral amid his feud with YourRAGE

Twitch streamer Nick &quot;FaZe Lacy's&quot; comments towards Maxwell &quot;Plaqueboymax&quot; have gone viral amid his feud with Josh &quot;YourRAGE.&quot; On August 19, 2025, X user @yoxics posted a 40-second video of FaZe Clan members Kaysan, Silky, FaZe Lacy, Stable Ronaldo, and YourRAGE speaking with Plaqueboymax in light of the recent controversy.During the exchange, Plaqueboymax confronted FaZe Lacy, asking why he had been &quot;dissing him.&quot; FaZe Lacy responded by saying that since the 22-year-old had decided to leave FaZe Clan, he was &quot;not one of them&quot;:&quot;(Plaqueboymax says, 'Yo, Lacy, why are you dissing me, bro? That's f**ked up! N****s said you was dissing me off the rip on my stream. Nah, nah, what you said, n***a?' Generalization. I said if you're not FaZe, you're not one of us!&quot;What happened between Plaqueboymax and YourRAGE? Twitch streamers' feud exploredOn August 19, 2025, a 30-second video from Plaqueboymax's broadcast surfaced on social media, in which he expressed his concerns about streamers becoming &quot;less unified.&quot;Expressing his belief that content creators are no longer collaborating due to competition, the 22-year-old stated:&quot;One thing I will say about streaming, it's way less, like, unified, bro! That's the worst part about it. N****s been doing their own thing, like, you know what I'm saying? I remember, in 2021, n****s were all being live, n****s were all being in Discord, some lit s**t. I remember it was Kai, Bruce, Rage, Silky, and [unintelligible] in a Discord call. N****s all been doing their own s**t. N****s beefin'. N****s got problems with each other. N****s definitely doing less s**t together now because the s**t is way more competitive, but that was bound to happen.&quot;YourRAGE eventually responded to Plaqueboymax's comments, asking if he felt he was &quot;a part of the problem.&quot; While claiming that the former FaZe Clan member &quot;dreams&quot; of becoming the top streamer, YourRAGE stated:&quot;I'll just ask you a question, Maxwell, then, you know, you my boy. Do you think you're a part of the problem? Just a question. I'm not saying you are. I'm asking you, like, ask yourself - are you part of the problem? Because we know your dreams. You want to be the number one streamer. You want to do all that. Does that competitiveness get in the way of thinking of every stream? You know what I'm saying? Do you think you're part of the problem? I just want to know what your thoughts are on that.&quot; Plaqueboymax says YourRAGE acted like a &quot;viewer&quot; in response to his commentsOn the same day (August 19, 2025), Plaqueboymax responded to YourRAGE's question about whether he considered himself to be &quot;a part of the problem&quot; when it comes to the competitiveness in the streamer industry.Detailing an incident in which YourRAGE acted like a &quot;viewer,&quot; the content creator remarked:&quot;We was all in the basement, and he was just talking about some s**t like, what did you say? You said some s**t like, 'Damn, Max! I thought you was going to be the mud. You fell off.' N***a, you're talking like a viewer, like a chat n***a. Like, you feel me? Facts. Rage is my boy, but since he said this on stream, I'm also just going to say it on stream. This is my boy, I f**k with Rage, but like, it's facts, though. So, just like you saying that, yeah, we all part of the problem. We all competitive. It's cool, though. I think competition is good for this s**t, but I'm saying we should all be unified as streamers.&quot;Plaqueboymax made headlines on August 9, 2025, when he said he couldn't reveal the reason for his departure from FaZe Clan. This prompted fans to speculate that the organization made the streamer sign him an &quot;NDA of death.&quot;