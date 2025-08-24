"Risks his life and health everyday": TrainwrecksTV congratulates xQc for winning the Streamer of the Decade award

Kick streamer Tyler "TrainwrecksTV" recently made a post on X, congratulating fellow streamer Felix "xQc" for winning the Streamer of the Decade award at the Esports Awards ceremony. On August 24, 2025, Esports Awards hosted the Decade Awards, with the ceremony being broadcast for free across platforms like YouTube, X, Twitch, and Rumble.

As mentioned, xQc received the Streamer of the Decade award at the event. This prompted TrainwrecksTV to praise The Juicer for risking "his life and health" by streaming every day.

Acknowledging in his X post that he sounded "dramatic" while describing streaming as a job in comparison to the other "high risk, high stress jobs," TrainwrecksTV wrote:

"Finally an award that makes sense. He risks his life and health everyday streaming and doing what he loves for almost every hour that he’s awake. I know I sound dramatic compared to a lot of the high risk, high stress jobs in the real world, but hopefully people have the brainpower to understand what I mean."

Who were the nominees for the Streamer of the Decade award won by xQc?

Esports Awards is a recurring award ceremony aimed at celebrating talent from the esports industry, including players, teams, games, personalities, as well as events. Many of the awards use public votes as a measure for deciding the final winner, including the Streamer of the Decade award.

Subsequently, the finalists for this award were announced by the Esports Awards officials in an X post on June 13, 2025. The final date until which voting was allowed was August 11, 2025. The nominees included:

Ninja

Ibai

Shroud

xQc

Pokimane

Gaules

Summit1g

Tarik

Tyler1 aka loltyler1

rivers_gg

TimTheTatMan

SodapoppinTV

MortaL

KametoTV

In other news, Rampage Jackson's son and Kick streamer Raja "Rajaplus" Jackson has become the center of criticism lately after his alleged attack against professional wrestler Stuart "Syko Stu" Smith.

