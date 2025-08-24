  • home icon
  "Risks his life and health everyday": TrainwrecksTV congratulates xQc for winning the Streamer of the Decade award

"Risks his life and health everyday": TrainwrecksTV congratulates xQc for winning the Streamer of the Decade award

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 24, 2025 23:46 GMT
TrainwrecksTV congratulated xQc for winning the Streamer of the Decade award at the Esports awards (Image via Trainwreckstv and xQc/Kick)
TrainwrecksTV congratulated xQc for winning the Streamer of the Decade award at the Esports awards (Image via Trainwreckstv and xQc/Kick)

Kick streamer Tyler "TrainwrecksTV" recently made a post on X, congratulating fellow streamer Felix "xQc" for winning the Streamer of the Decade award at the Esports Awards ceremony. On August 24, 2025, Esports Awards hosted the Decade Awards, with the ceremony being broadcast for free across platforms like YouTube, X, Twitch, and Rumble.

As mentioned, xQc received the Streamer of the Decade award at the event. This prompted TrainwrecksTV to praise The Juicer for risking "his life and health" by streaming every day.

Acknowledging in his X post that he sounded "dramatic" while describing streaming as a job in comparison to the other "high risk, high stress jobs," TrainwrecksTV wrote:

"Finally an award that makes sense. He risks his life and health everyday streaming and doing what he loves for almost every hour that he’s awake. I know I sound dramatic compared to a lot of the high risk, high stress jobs in the real world, but hopefully people have the brainpower to understand what I mean."
Who were the nominees for the Streamer of the Decade award won by xQc?

Esports Awards is a recurring award ceremony aimed at celebrating talent from the esports industry, including players, teams, games, personalities, as well as events. Many of the awards use public votes as a measure for deciding the final winner, including the Streamer of the Decade award.

Subsequently, the finalists for this award were announced by the Esports Awards officials in an X post on June 13, 2025. The final date until which voting was allowed was August 11, 2025. The nominees included:

  • Ninja
  • Ibai
  • Shroud
  • xQc
  • Pokimane
  • Gaules
  • Summit1g
  • Tarik
  • Tyler1 aka loltyler1
  • rivers_gg
  • TimTheTatMan
  • SodapoppinTV
  • MortaL
  • KametoTV

In other news, Rampage Jackson's son and Kick streamer Raja "Rajaplus" Jackson has become the center of criticism lately after his alleged attack against professional wrestler Stuart "Syko Stu" Smith.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Edited by Niladri Roy
