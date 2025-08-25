"This hurts to see": MrBeast vows to help former American veteran battling PTSD who allegedly got assaulted by Raja Jackson

YouTube star Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; has spoken out about the recent incident involving Quinton &quot;Rampage&quot; Jackson's son, Raja Jackson. For those unaware, Raja Jackson made headlines on August 24, 2025, when a video, in which he allegedly assaulted professional wrestler Stuart &quot;Syko Stu&quot; at the KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles, California, went viral.In the video, Raja was seen landing several punches on Syko Stu's head, while the latter was allegedly unconscious. Rampage Jackson eventually issued a public statement on X following the incident, claiming that Syko Stu was &quot;awake and stable.&quot;On the same day (August 24, 2025), X user @FearedBuck reported that Syko Stu sustained broken facial bones and lost several teeth. The netizen also claimed that the former American veteran choked on his own blood and teeth after Raja Jackson allegedly assaulted him while unconscious:&quot;Pro Wrestler Syko Stu was awake and speaking in the hospital today, though he sustained broken facial bones and lost several teeth. He reportedly choked on his own blo*d and teeth after being hit by Raja Jackson while already unconscious (via USA TODAY)&quot; X user @FearedBuck posted.MrBeast responded to this by promising to help Syko Stu in any way he could, including paying his hospital bills. He added:&quot;Dang man, this hurts to see. Especially because I read he was a veteran that used wrestling as an outlet to get over ptsd.. Genuinely, if anyone connected to him knows of a way I can help please reach out. If his kid is a fan or I can help with hospital bills idk but I’ll help.&quot;MrBeast @MrBeastLINK@FearedBuck Dang man, this hurts to see. Especially because I read he was a veteran that used wrestling as an outlet to get over ptsd.. Genuinely, if anyone connected to him knows of a way I can help please reach out. If his kid is a fan or I can help with hospital bills idk but I’ll help.What has Rampage Jackson said about Raja Jackson's alleged assault on wrestler Syko Stu?In an X post shared on August 24, 2025, Rampage Jackson claimed that Raja was &quot;unexpectedly hit in the side of the head&quot; by Syko Stu moments before their match. While alleging that his son was told that he could get &quot;payback&quot; in the ring, the former UFC fighter wrote:&quot;I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in the ring,i thought it was apart of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL!&quot;Rampage Jackson went on to say that Raja Jackson had a concussion from a sparring session a few days before, and that he had &quot;no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact.&quot;As of this writing, Rampage Jackson's X post has received a Community Note, with platform users suggesting that Raja Jackson's &quot;actions were premeditated&quot; and &quot;not in the heat of passion.&quot;