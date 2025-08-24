UFC legend 'Rampage' apologizes for son Raja Jackson's gruesome beatdown of pro-wrestler Syko Stu: "I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL!" 

A pro wrestling show in California spun into chaos when Raja Jackson, son of UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, left wrestler Syko Stu unconscious during a live broadcast on Kick.The spot was supposed to be simple. Raja would hit a double-leg takedown and throw a few working punches. Instead, he drove Stu to the mat and drilled him with a clean shot that appeared to shut the wrestler’s lights out.Rather than stopping, Raja kept hammering punches on a motionless opponent until other wrestlers scrambled into the ring. Social media footage of Raja’s call captured the word “flatlined” being used to describe Stu’s condition.Hours later, Quinton posted a statement confirming Smith was awake and stable. He took to X and wrote:&quot;I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler [Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu] is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match. Raja was told that he could get his “payback” in the ring. I thought it was a part of the show. It was bad judgment, and a work that went wrong.&quot;He added:&quot;Raja is an MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler and had no business [being] involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, I'm deeply concerned with his health AND the well-being of Mr. Smith. That being said, I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.&quot;Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's X post below:Fans weren’t buying the statement online. Some said this was closer to attempted mur*er than a botched skit. Others pointed out that Smith had apologized to Raja three separate times in the past, insisting Raja was already planning to unload on him.