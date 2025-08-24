Rampage's son Raja reportedly "flatlines" pro-wrestler Syko Stu live on kick, per spine chilling phone call

A shocking scene unfolded at Knokx Pro Wrestling when Raja Jackson, son of MMA legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, was involved in a violent sequence that quickly spiraled into controversy. The incident was streamed live on Kick and has sparked widespread concern after leaked details suggested Syko Stu, the wrestler on the receiving end, was left unconscious in the ring.According to reports, Raja was instructed to execute a double leg takedown followed by staged punches as part of a planned segment. Instead, the 21-year-old appeared to drive through the takedown with force and immediately began unloading strikes with full power.Witnesses described the very first punch as landing flush and rendering Stu motionless. Raja continued to throw several more unanswered blows to the head.Several wrestlers rushed into the ring to pull Raja off, but he resisted. The attack left many in disbelief, with clips of the aftermath now spreading across social media.Check out the X video below (Please Note: Viewer discretion is strongly advised):Initial accounts from a leaked phone call suggested the term “flatlined” was even used in describing Stu’s condition. Stu was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, though his current status has not been confirmed.Wrestling reporter Sean Ross Snap provided an update on X, writing:&quot;Based on what I've heard, the spot with Raja Jackson at Knokx Pro Wrestling was planned. However, Raja Jackson knocked the person out, ring name Syko Stu, and followed up with a lot of heavy punches to Syko Stu, which were not planned to do that kind of damage. Stu was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. We are working to find out more and have Stu in our thoughts.&quot;Raja was later questioned in a phone call about why he went off script and abandoned the planned segment. His response was a dismissive “my bad.&quot;The remark has drawn further backlash for appearing indifferent to the severity of the incident.