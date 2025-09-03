  • home icon
“This beef lowkey entertaining”: Netizens react as Drake disses Rick Ross with joke about fake jewelry

By Devangee
Published Sep 03, 2025 18:22 GMT
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert - Source: Getty
Drake at the Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert (Image via Getty)

Drake appeared to take a shot at Rick Ross during his new conversation with Bobbi Althoff, as reported by HotNewHipHop on September 2, 2025.

While sipping rosé during the interview, Bobbi said,

“I’ve never seen someone ice rosé.”

Drake responded with,

“You’ve never seen someone ice rosé? Well, talk to every jeweler in Miami that has fake diamonds.”

The line allegedly had a double meaning. According to HotNewHipHop, “Ice rosé” can be read as “ice Rozay,” which is a reference to Rick Ross’ nickname. By adding the comment about fake diamonds, the rapper reportedly appeared to suggest Ross wears fake jewelry.

Bobbi Althoff did not react immediately to the alleged diss, but social media users were quick to react to the news.

Some fans have reacted, saying they found the beef between Drake and Ross "entertaining" and "hilarious."

"This beef lowkey entertaining, both been throwing shots for a while," said a user on X.
However, some netizens had a different opinion, with some calling the alleged diss "weak."

More about the beef between Drake and Ricky Ross

According to reports, the beef between Drake and Rick Ross began in 2024 when Ross allegedly unfollowed the Hotline Bling hitmaker on Instagram. This happened around the same time as the release of the track We Don’t Trust You, which was a Metro Boomin and Future project featuring Kendrick Lamar’s track Like That verse aimed at the Toronto rapper.

Drizzy responded with Push Ups in April 2024, allegedly aiming at both Kendrick Lamar and Rick Ross. In some lines of the track, he is heard rapping,

"I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I’m Ricky / Can’t believe he jumpin’ in, this n***a turnin’ fifty / Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy / Spend that lil' check you got and stay up out my business."
Ricky Ross replied to the "diss" with his track Champagne Moments, in which he accused the Toronto rapper of cosmetic surgery and mocked him on social media, calling him the “white boy” while trolling him online.

Despite the beef and rap exchanges, Ross told Billboard on May 8, 2025, that he might be open to sorting the tensions out, saying, “you never know.” He also added that he saw the rapper's beef with Kendrick Lamar as “necessary” for hip-hop but did not view their personal issues as especially deep.

According to Billboard, Drake and Rick Ross have previously collaborated on multiple tracks, including Lemon Pepper Freestyle, Money in the Grave, and DJ Khaled’s I’m On One. All three songs reached the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100.

More about Drake's interview with Bobbi Althoff

The interview with Drake was the first episode of Bobbi Althoff’s Not This Again podcast and was released on September 2, 2025, according to Billboard.

The rapper explained that their original 2023 interview, which was later deleted after a personal falling out, has angered some journalists. He said that the episode made artists more willing to sit down with unconventional hosts.

“It changed a lot of things in the streaming world. You can be from two completely different walks of life."

The rapper also added that the first interview back in 2023 opened more opportunities for independent streamers and podcasters, creating a more informal and accessible approach to celebrity conversations. According to the rapper, the shift helped reshape how audiences connected with artists beyond music releases and live performances.

