Drake shuts down stylist claiming he “threatened” to take back a car he gifted her 

On September 1, 2025, Complex reported that Drake denied allegations from stylist Asiah Knowles, who claimed he attempted to revoke a car he gave her. The dispute surfaced after Knowles posted on Instagram, writing, “Send the pick up person,” while alleging the Grammy-winning rapper threatened to take back the vehicle after her birthday. Drake responded under a repost by The Shade Room, stating,&quot;Never met this girl in my life&quot;The rapper's comment under the Instagram post by The Shade Room (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)The claims and denials come as the Toronto artist prepares his upcoming album, ICEMAN. Screenshots of the alleged messages spread widely across Instagram and Threads, drawing fan debate about their authenticity. Knowles later deactivated her Instagram account, according to Complex.More about the allegations against DrakeAccording to Complex, stylist Asiah Knowles alleged in a since-deleted post that Drake directly messaged her before threatening to reclaim the car. She specifically accused him of referencing her birthday in the dispute. She wrote in the post:&quot;You already threatened to take the car back after my bday! Anyways. Send the pick up person.&quot;Knowles, who had 113,000 followers on Instagram as of this writing, made similar public claims in the past involving other rappers. In 2022, Pooh Shiesty denied her allegation that he impregnated her.&quot;I never had s** with her. I never touched her.&quot;Pooh also referred to her as “messy” and accused her of spreading false claims, as reported by Complex.Her accusations against the Toronto rapper follow that pattern. She had previously posted on Threads in January 2025 that the rapper had contacted her. At the time, some users accused her of exaggerating the interaction for attention, according to reports.Drake’s denial appeared in the comment section of The Shade Room’s Instagram repost, a page known for capturing celebrity disputes. As reported by Complex, his reply was brief,“Never met this girl in my life.”In another screenshot reported by HotNewHipHop on September 1, 2020, the rapper commented,&quot;Don’t know that human.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDrake appears on Bobbi Althoff's debut podcast episodeIn a new interview on Bobbi Althoff’s Not This Again podcast's debut episode, published on September 2, 2025, Drake addressed longstanding criticism that he exploits emerging artists for personal gain.The Toronto rapper admitted he feels “really sensitive” about being called a “culture vulture,” saying that his collaborations are often reframed as self-serving rather than supportive.During the conversation, the rapper talked about how negativity has surrounded his efforts to encourage younger talent.&quot;They’ll put a negative spin on it and try and tell me that it’s a self-serving thing or whatever, and I think I get really sensitive about that.&quot;The issue of Drizzy’s collaborations has been debated in rap circles for years and was reignited during his feud with Kendrick Lamar last summer. Lamar referenced the subject multiple times on euphoria and Not Like Us.Genius @GeniusLINKdrake addresses being labeled as a “culture vulture” in his sit-down with bobbi althoff:&quot;I experience a lot of guilt tripping in my life where people are like, 'no this is your fault,' essentially.. my intentions are pure.&quot;&quot;people will describe the collaborative efforts that I've put forth and the artists that I've picked up and lifted up or shined a light on as me taking. they'll put a negative spin on it and try to tell me that it's a self-serving thing. I think I get really sensitive about that.&quot;(via bobbi althoff/ youtube)Other critics, like Grime rapper Wiley in 2019, have echoed similar concerns. At the time, the Hotline Bling hitmaker pushed back on the BBC’s 1Xtra Rap Show, calling the perception “real confused hater s**t” and questioning why his support of younger artists isn’t viewed as admirable instead of being criticised.Bobbi Althoff and Drake had previously done an interview together in 2023, but it was scrubbed due to a personal falling out between the two, as per reports.