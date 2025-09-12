  • home icon
  "Streaming numbers don't lie": Fans buzz as Ariana Grande and the 'Wicked' cast's "No One Mourns the Wicked" surges 50% on Spotify streams

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Sep 12, 2025 01:02 GMT
2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage - Source: Getty
Ariana Grande at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Catherine Powell/Getty Images)

Wicked: The Soundtrack was released in 2024, but one of the songs in the collection, No One Mourns the Wicked, has very recently seen a surge in streams. As per a post by Buzzing Pop and Talk of the Charts on X, the song saw an increase of over 50% in Spotify streams on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

The news delighted plenty of Ariana Grande and Wicked fans, who took to social media to share their various reactions. One fan, in particular, commented that the streaming numbers don't lie and that they knew that Ariana's voice "always boosts" every song she sings.

Other fans also shared their happiness that No One Mourns the Wicked is now getting the hype it deserves. Meanwhile, others mentioned how the 50% surge in Spotify streams is proof that people love Ariana Grande and how she aced the song.

However, other netizens shared their theories on why the song suddenly saw a streaming increase on Spotify. Some commenters pointed out that it was likely because of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk's death on September 10, 2025, after he was shot during an event at the Utah Valley University.

Ariana Grande and the rest of the cast return for Wicked: For Good

The second part of the two-part Wicked movie is coming to movie theaters worldwide on November 21, 2025. It will be an adaptation of the second act of the famed Broadway musical, which is set several years after the first movie and will overlap with the plot of The Wizard of Oz.

In Wicked: For Good, Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) are now part of the Wizard's administration. Meanwhile, Fiyero Tigelaar (Jonathan Bailey) is now heading the troops who are hunting for Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo).

The musical shared its official trailer for the second part of the movie on June 4, 2025, sharing glimpses of several plot points from the stage musical's second act. In the trailer, Fiyero is leading the squad and hunting for Elphaba, but at the same time, he's protecting her from the Wizard of Oz.

The trailer also teases Glinda and Fiyero's wedding as well as Glinda and Elphaba finally trying to resolve their differences. A scene involving Madame Morrible creating a tornado, which brings Dorothy to Oz, is also seen briefly. Besides Dorothy, there are glimpses of The Lion, the Scarecrow, and the Tin Man.

The movie's trailer also features Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's performance of For Good. Besides them, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Bailey also return to their roles alongside Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Bronwyn James and Bowen Yang are also set to return to play Glinda's friends in the second movie.

Stay tuned for more news and updates as the musical fantasy nears its release.

Kinette Sumadia

Edited by Niharika Dabral
