Did Cynthia Erivo reactivate her X account? Viral post debunked

On Tuesday night (July 29), an X account that goes by @PobBase, shared a screenshot of an alleged Cynthia Erivo tweet, writing in the caption that the Wicked actress had reactivated her X account.The alleged tweet was explicit in nature, reading:&quot;How does eating p***y on time make me gay? If I cook one time am I a f**king chef?&quot;@PobBase's tweet went viral soon afterwards, receiving more than 1.9 million views, 39K likes, and 2.4K saves. However, the post is fake, as the username mentioned in the screenshot - @CynthiaErivo - doesn't exist on the social media platform. It is possibly an altered image.Moreover, @PobBase is also a self-declared parody account that shares parody news related to news, entertainment, chart updates, and award show coverages.The fact that Erivo's X handle remains invisible on X is proof that the singer-actress has not reactivated her account yet. Cynthia Erivo is featured in a new Listerine ad campaignThe viral tweet about Cynthia Erivo reactivating her X account comes as the actress partnered with Listerine for a new ad campaign, titled Wash Your Mouth.Erivo shared a reel of a new Listerine ad on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, July 29, which has since been making rounds on the internet. In a new exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine (also published Tuesday), Cynthia called herself a &quot;geeky kid&quot; who always took her oral hygiene seriously.&quot;Strangely enough, brushing my teeth and using mouthwash — Listerine specifically — for some reason, really opens me up. It means that I can breathe really well. It's the last thing I do before I go on stage. I just want to make sure that I feel really fresh. It sort of gives me a restart before I go on and sing or speak,&quot; she added.The Tony-winning actress continued to claim that because her smile was the first thing that people saw, her impeccable oral hygiene added to her confidence.Kamran Shahzad - Listerine's head of commercial in the US- shared with the media outlet that their intention behind the new Cynthia Erivo collaboration was to educate the audience about the importance of mouthwash in their oral hygiene routine. Shahzad added:&quot;Our new Wash Your Mouth campaign seeks to educate consumers that while brushing and flossing start the oral care routine, Listerine mouthwash completes it. Together with Cynthia, we’re making a bold move to help protect one of the most recognizable mouths in Hollywood because we’re confident that Listerine guarantees a healthier mouth.&quot;In addition to oral hygiene, Cynthia Erivo also revealed other elements of her self-care routine, which involves a lymphatic massage and cupping, which helps &quot;get rid of any toxins&quot;. The actress added:&quot;It's an arduous thing to do, but I love doing it because it always aids the end result, which is what you've seen when I'm in front of people singing or performing. It all goes hand in hand. Everything adds to the next to make sure that all the parts make the whole, and I can actually be present and do the work the way I want to do it.&quot;Cynthia Erivo is set to return to the big screen this November, in the second installment of Jon M. Chu's Wicked: For Good, alongside Ariana Grande.