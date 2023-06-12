$111,000,000 million winner Dustin Johnson overtakes Phil Mickelson as golf’s top earner

Since the inception of LIV Golf, many golfers have grown a humorous amount of money. One such name is Dustin Johnson, who has overtaken Phil Mickelson as the top earner in the Forbes list of wealthiest golfers in 2023.

Amid the merger news of PGA and Saudi's Public Investment Fund, the latter's funded LIV Golf earned its golfers a fortune in the last year. Johnson amassed a whopping wealth of $111 million to top the list for 2023. He is followed by fellow LIV Golfer Mickelson who has gathered $107 million.

Who are the top 10 golfers in the Forbes list of wealthiest golfers in 2023?

LIV golf's star golfer Dustin Johnson has about $14 million more earnings compared to last year. Whereas Phil Mickelson, who topped the last year's list, slipped to the second spot and had about $31 million less earnings.

Apart from Mickelson, only Bryson DeChambeau earned less compared to last year. He earned $71 million which is $15 million less compared to last year's $86 million.

PGA Tour's Rory McIlroy was a major gainer this year as he jumped from sixth to third spot compared to last year. He amassed a total of $37 million more than in 2022.

Top 10 golfers in Forbes list of wealthiest golfers in 2023

Dustin Johnson - $111 million Phil Mickelson - $107 million Rory McIlroy - $80 million Brooks Koepka - $77 million Cameron Smith - $76 million Tiger Woods - $75 million Bryson DeChambeau - $71 million Patrick Reed - $53 million Jon Rahm - $52 million Scottie Scheffler - $50 million

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods, despite not playing regularly, has maintained himself on the list. In fact, he has amassed $7 million more earnings compared to last year's list.

The 2023 Masters Champion Jon Rahm has also found himself on the ninth spot of Forbes's list of wealthiest golfers with a net earning of $52 million. He is followed by the 2022 Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler, who has a net earnings of $50 million in 2023.

Interestingly, this year's list has only four golfers from the PGA Tour. However, the number is one more compared to last year. Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler joined the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

However, in the top 18 list of wealthiest golfers, only six are from the PGA tour. Jordan Spieth slipped to 11th from eighth rank compared to last year's list. Whereas Xander Schauffele is on the 18th rank in the final list.

Top 10 golfers in Forbes list of wealthiest golfers in 2022

Last year, the list was led by Phil Mickelson and he was followed by Dustin Johnson.

Phil Mickelson - $138 million Dustin Johnson - $97 million Bryson DeChambeau - $86 million Brooks Koepka - $69 million Tiger Woods - $68 million Rory McIlroy - $43 million Sergio Garcia - $42 million Jordan Spieth - $39 million Patrick Reed - $37 million Charl Schwartzel - $34 million

Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia, and Charl Schwartzel who were part of the 2022 list have found themselves out of the 2023 list.

