$120M-worth Hollywood star dubs LIV Golf ‘theatre’

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 25, 2025 11:37 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf - Press conferences - Source: Imagn
LIV Golf (Image Source: Imagn)

The next stop for the LIV golfers is the United Kingdom. The Saudi league event will have its start on Friday, July 25.

On Thursday, ahead of the start of this week, LIV Golf League shared a video of Hollywood star Liam Neeson, who has a net worth of $120 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), talking about the circuit.

He called it a "theatre."

"It's not just a sport, it's theatre," Neeson said.
The LIV Golf UK event is a regular tournament on the circuit. It's a three-day event, which will have its start on Friday at 8:05 a.m. ET. Players will have a shotgun start on the different holes.

Dustin Johnson will tee off in a group with Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau on the first tee hole, while Joaquin Niemann will tee off with Jon Rahm and Henrik Stenson on the second hole.

Here are the groups for the opening round of the 2025 LIV Golf UK event:

  • 1 Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau
  • 1 Talor Gooch, Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson
  • 2 Joaquin Niemann, Tom McKibbin, Sergio Garcia
  • 3 Cameron Smith, David Puig, Phil Mickelson
  • 4 Bubba Watson, Dean Burmester, Patrick Reed
  • 5 Abraham Ancer, Marc Leishman, Carlos Ortiz
  • 6 Martin Kaymer, Anirban Lahiri, Josele Ballester
  • 7 Peter Uihlein, Yubin Jang, Andy Ogletree
  • 8 Danny Lee, Frederik Kjettrup, Anthony Kim
  • 10 Richard Bland, Jinichiro Kozuma, Ben Campbell
  • 10 Graeme McDowell, Matt Jones, Branden Grace
  • 11 Chieh-Po Lee, Brendan Steele, Mito Pereira
  • 12 Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff, Caleb Surratt
  • 13 Adrian Meronk, Cameron Tringale, Thomas Pieters
  • 14 Charles Howell III, Kevin Na, Charl Schwartzel
  • 15 Louis Oosthuizen, Harold Varner III, Paul Casey
  • 16 Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood
  • 17 Sebastian Munoz, Lucas Herbert, Brooks Koepka
Former Manchester United star opens up about LIV Golf UK pro-am event

Ahead of the start of the LIV Golf UK, its pro-am event was held on Thursday. The tournament included former Manchester United star Michael Carrick. He opened up about the tournament in his recent interview.

A clip of the former soccer star was shared by golf analyst Chris McKee with a caption:

"Former Manchester United and English national team player Michael Carrick played in the LIV Pro-Am today at JCB, "I like the concept and the vibe and the fun element."
The LIV Golf is also heading toward the completion of its regular season. After the UK event, there would be two more tournaments before the players head for the team championship.

The LIV Golf Chicago event will take place at the Bolingbrook Golf Club from August 8 to 10, followed by the Indianapolis event, which is scheduled to take place from August 15 to 17 at the Club at Chatham Hills.

