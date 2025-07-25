$120M-worth Hollywood star dubs LIV Golf ‘theatre’

The next stop for the LIV golfers is the United Kingdom. The Saudi league event will have its start on Friday, July 25.On Thursday, ahead of the start of this week, LIV Golf League shared a video of Hollywood star Liam Neeson, who has a net worth of $120 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), talking about the circuit.He called it a &quot;theatre.&quot;&quot;It's not just a sport, it's theatre,&quot; Neeson said.The LIV Golf UK event is a regular tournament on the circuit. It's a three-day event, which will have its start on Friday at 8:05 a.m. ET. Players will have a shotgun start on the different holes.Dustin Johnson will tee off in a group with Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau on the first tee hole, while Joaquin Niemann will tee off with Jon Rahm and Henrik Stenson on the second hole.Here are the groups for the opening round of the 2025 LIV Golf UK event:1 Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau1 Talor Gooch, Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson2 Joaquin Niemann, Tom McKibbin, Sergio Garcia3 Cameron Smith, David Puig, Phil Mickelson4 Bubba Watson, Dean Burmester, Patrick Reed5 Abraham Ancer, Marc Leishman, Carlos Ortiz6 Martin Kaymer, Anirban Lahiri, Josele Ballester7 Peter Uihlein, Yubin Jang, Andy Ogletree8 Danny Lee, Frederik Kjettrup, Anthony Kim10 Richard Bland, Jinichiro Kozuma, Ben Campbell10 Graeme McDowell, Matt Jones, Branden Grace11 Chieh-Po Lee, Brendan Steele, Mito Pereira12 Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff, Caleb Surratt13 Adrian Meronk, Cameron Tringale, Thomas Pieters14 Charles Howell III, Kevin Na, Charl Schwartzel15 Louis Oosthuizen, Harold Varner III, Paul Casey16 Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood17 Sebastian Munoz, Lucas Herbert, Brooks KoepkaFormer Manchester United star opens up about LIV Golf UK pro-am eventAhead of the start of the LIV Golf UK, its pro-am event was held on Thursday. The tournament included former Manchester United star Michael Carrick. He opened up about the tournament in his recent interview.A clip of the former soccer star was shared by golf analyst Chris McKee with a caption:&quot;Former Manchester United and English national team player Michael Carrick played in the LIV Pro-Am today at JCB, &quot;I like the concept and the vibe and the fun element.&quot;The LIV Golf is also heading toward the completion of its regular season. After the UK event, there would be two more tournaments before the players head for the team championship.The LIV Golf Chicago event will take place at the Bolingbrook Golf Club from August 8 to 10, followed by the Indianapolis event, which is scheduled to take place from August 15 to 17 at the Club at Chatham Hills.