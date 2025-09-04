$120M-worth Kawhi Leonard gets trolled by Pinehurst Resort after controversial report comes to light

Kawhi Leonard's name is currently all over social media after a controversial report about the NBA player came to light. As fans and social media users continue to joke about this whole fiasco, it looks like Pinehurst Resort did not want to miss their chance.On Wednesday, Pablo Torres published a report that accused LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer of paying Leonard reportedly $28 million for doing nothing. According to the accusations made by Torres, the &quot;no-show job&quot; was a part of the LA Clippers owner's plan to circumvent the NBA salary cap. Kawhi Leonard was reportedly paid through Aspiration, a now-bankrupt tree planting service, originally founded by Ballmer.Leonard, 34, was trolled by Pinehurst Resort on X today (September 4). The US Open venue reposted images from August 2025, where the iconic tree on hole 13 of Pinehurst No. 2 fell down. In the caption, Pinehurst had a hilarious and brutal dig towards Kawhi Leonard:&quot;Kawhi, a little help?&quot;Screenshot from Pinehurst's post on X / @PinehurstResort on XTill now, the $120 million-worth NBA player (according to Celebrity Net Worth) has been a part of two NBA Championships (2014 with the Spurs and 2019 with the Raptors). He was an MVP in the finals twice. Kawhi Leonard has secured two Defensive Player Of The Year till now (2015 and 2016). Apart from his achievements, Leonard has been at the center of controversies throughout his career.He popularized the concept of 'Load Management' where he was spotted sitting out consecutive games. Another controversial report suggested that Kawhi Leonard had a seperate locker space, personal security, and a choice to choose his practice schedule. This drama was more fuelled after the LA Clippers blew a 3-1 lead to Denver in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.Kawhi Leonard reveals what makes him better in golf than his LA Clippers teammate Paul GeorgeLeonard and Paul George were once spotted at the golf course. Back in 2023, the Los Angeles Clippers teammates were enjoying some downtime and trying out golf. A reporter approached Leonard and asked who would win if Leonard and George went up against each other.Kawhi Leonard was confident as he mocked George's golf swing while sipping on his drink:&quot;Me. [pointing to George] Look at that golf swing.&quot;George was quick to fire back at his LA Clippers teammate:&quot;At what? Golf? Do you see the orange polo? You see the polo, see Tiger made the red polo famous, I am going to make the orange one.&quot;However, Leonard was confident as he kept sipping on his Arnold Palmer drink, a mix of lemonade and iced tea. He said:&quot;I am going to win and I got the Arnold Palmer. It’s like, the GOAT juice.&quot;Take a look at this hilarious video shared by the Los Angeles Clippers on X (previously Twitter):Although scorecards are not available, it's evident from the friendly banter that Leonard and George had a great time. As Leonard made fun of the latter's swing, George was aware of his shortcomings. In one episode of 'Podcast P with Paul George', he joked about earning the PGA Tour pro card in 2-3 years. Later, George labelled his golf swing 'terrible'.