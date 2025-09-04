  • home icon
  $120M-worth Kawhi Leonard gets trolled by Pinehurst Resort after controversial report comes to light

$120M-worth Kawhi Leonard gets trolled by Pinehurst Resort after controversial report comes to light

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Sep 04, 2025 17:44 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
Kawhi Leonard at NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn

Kawhi Leonard's name is currently all over social media after a controversial report about the NBA player came to light. As fans and social media users continue to joke about this whole fiasco, it looks like Pinehurst Resort did not want to miss their chance.

On Wednesday, Pablo Torres published a report that accused LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer of paying Leonard reportedly $28 million for doing nothing. According to the accusations made by Torres, the "no-show job" was a part of the LA Clippers owner's plan to circumvent the NBA salary cap. Kawhi Leonard was reportedly paid through Aspiration, a now-bankrupt tree planting service, originally founded by Ballmer.

Leonard, 34, was trolled by Pinehurst Resort on X today (September 4). The US Open venue reposted images from August 2025, where the iconic tree on hole 13 of Pinehurst No. 2 fell down. In the caption, Pinehurst had a hilarious and brutal dig towards Kawhi Leonard:

"Kawhi, a little help?"
Screenshot from Pinehurst&#039;s post on X / @PinehurstResort on X
Screenshot from Pinehurst's post on X / @PinehurstResort on X

Till now, the $120 million-worth NBA player (according to Celebrity Net Worth) has been a part of two NBA Championships (2014 with the Spurs and 2019 with the Raptors). He was an MVP in the finals twice. Kawhi Leonard has secured two Defensive Player Of The Year till now (2015 and 2016). Apart from his achievements, Leonard has been at the center of controversies throughout his career.

He popularized the concept of 'Load Management' where he was spotted sitting out consecutive games. Another controversial report suggested that Kawhi Leonard had a seperate locker space, personal security, and a choice to choose his practice schedule. This drama was more fuelled after the LA Clippers blew a 3-1 lead to Denver in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Kawhi Leonard reveals what makes him better in golf than his LA Clippers teammate Paul George

Leonard and Paul George were once spotted at the golf course. Back in 2023, the Los Angeles Clippers teammates were enjoying some downtime and trying out golf. A reporter approached Leonard and asked who would win if Leonard and George went up against each other.

Kawhi Leonard was confident as he mocked George's golf swing while sipping on his drink:

"Me. [pointing to George] Look at that golf swing."

George was quick to fire back at his LA Clippers teammate:

"At what? Golf? Do you see the orange polo? You see the polo, see Tiger made the red polo famous, I am going to make the orange one."
However, Leonard was confident as he kept sipping on his Arnold Palmer drink, a mix of lemonade and iced tea. He said:

"I am going to win and I got the Arnold Palmer. It’s like, the GOAT juice."

Take a look at this hilarious video shared by the Los Angeles Clippers on X (previously Twitter):

Although scorecards are not available, it's evident from the friendly banter that Leonard and George had a great time. As Leonard made fun of the latter's swing, George was aware of his shortcomings. In one episode of 'Podcast P with Paul George', he joked about earning the PGA Tour pro card in 2-3 years. Later, George labelled his golf swing 'terrible'.

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

