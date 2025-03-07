"It's been 40 years": When an emotional Arnold Palmer played his farewell round at the US Open

Popular golf legend Arnold Palmer played golf for 40 years before retiring. His last game was the 1994 U.S. Open, where he competed against Ernie Els, Phil Mickelson, and Steven Richardson. After the tournament, he got emotional, saying that he was overwhelmed by the love he received during his final round.

Palmer started playing golf professionally in 1954. He played primarily on the PGA Tour and later on the senior PGA Tour. In the course of his 40-year career, Palmer won 62 PGA Tour events and seven Major Championships. He passed away in 2016, shortly after turning 87.

The golf legend teed off for his farewell round in the 1994 U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club. In a post-tournament interview, he got overwhelmed with emotions when asked how he felt walking the last 150 yards to the 18th fairway.

“That was pretty tough, uh, you know, you’ve played out here as long as I have… Just have to compose myself… You know, it’s been 40 years and when you walk up the 18th and you get an ovation like that, I guess that says it all," Palmer said.

In the interview, the golf legend often had to pause to collect himself as he was visibly emotional. Before the 1994 U.S. Open, Palmer had not competed in a professional tournament in 11 years, as his prime golf-playing years were behind him.

In addition to being a golfer, Palmer was also involved in many golf-related businesses. He designed over 300 golf courses across various states and countries. He also owned the Bay Hill Club and Lodge, the venue for the famous Arnold Palmer Invitational, which is currently ongoing.

What is the history of the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard - First Round - Source: Imagn

Named after the iconic golf legend, the Arnold Palmer Invitational is one of the most anticipated events on the PGA Tour. It is also one out of only eight signature events on the tour.

The first event was held in 1966, but it was called the Florida Citrus Open Invitational and was held at Rio Pinar Country Club. It was later renamed the Bay Hill Classic in 1979, after moving to the Bay Hill Club & Lodge owned by Palmer.

In 2007, the name of the event was finally changed to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard as a tribute to the golf legend. The tournament is played over a period of four days with a cut for the qualifying round.

The event is a star-studded affair, often featuring some of the biggest names in golf. 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods has eight wins at the tournament, the first of which came in 2000, followed by 7 more wins. The victories made Woods the only player to win the event more than twice.

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational is currently ongoing at the Bay Hill Golf Club. PGA Tour stars such as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are in the field competing for the $20 million total prize purse.

