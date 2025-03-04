Scottie Scheffler hits the gym ahead of defending his Arnold Palmer Invitational title

Scottie Scheffler is set to defend his title at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The event will take place from March 6 to 9 at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida. After recovering from a freak injury in December, Scheffler is focusing on gym workouts to regain his full strength.

On Christmas Day, while preparing ravioli with his family, Scheffler suffered a puncture wound on his right hand from broken glass. He had to delay the start of his 2025 season since the injury required surgery. On March 4, he shared an Instagram post originally posted by Dr. Troy Van Biezen DC. Scheffler captioned the Instagram story:

"@chirosporttvb getting me ready for @apinv,"

Dr. Troy Van Biezen DC is a performance coach. The caption on the Instagram reel read:

"🚨🚨Coming back from an injury is tough and a little bit of an unknown."

"Proper RTP’s is a necessity. The last couple of weeks off the road was critical in @scottie.scheffler regaining some strength."

"Injury nutrition protocols started ASAP. Gradual progression of exercises, starting with light resistance and gradually increasing intensity, while prioritizing a mobility, stability foundation. Cardio endurance was a big focus and eventually incorporating a strength platform."

"ITS GO TIME😤"

In the first clip, Scheffler is seen performing a single-leg Romanian deadlift. In the next clip, Scheffler is seen doing a single-leg squat while holding a weight plate. This is followed by dumbbell lifting, core strengthening exercises, stretching exercises and sumo squats. Scheffler's 2024 season was marked by impressive achievements.

Scottie Scheffler's solid 2024 season

Despite a late setback in 2024, Scottie Scheffler had several good performances during the year. He secured his second Arnold Palmer Invitational title by finishing at 15-under par with a five-stroke lead. Scheffler also won his second Masters title with a final-round 68 and earned a gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics by matching the course record with a final-round 62.

Scheffler also won the TOUR Championship, making it seven wins for the season. More recently, Scheffler returned to competitive play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on February 1, 2025, where he posted a two-under round at Spyglass Hill. His round included a crucial par save on the 18th hole that helped him avoid dropping a stroke.

Scheffler then competed at the WM Phoenix Open, which took place from February 8 to 11 at TPC Scottsdale. He finished tied for 25th with a total score of 9-under-par. The tournament also featured Belgium's Thomas Detry, who secured his first PGA Tour victory with a final-round 65.

