Major update on Scottie Scheffler’s injury as World No. 1 spotted at Pebble Beach

Scottie Scheffler is set to make his first appearance of the 2025 PGA Tour season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Scheffler, 28, missed the tournaments held earlier due to an injury to his right hand. The World No. 1 golfer sustained this injury while preparing dinner.

However, based on recent video footage, it seems like Scheffler is healthy and raring to go. On social media platform X, Todd Lewis shared footage of Scheffler preparing for 18-hole practice at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The caption of the tweet read:

"World #1 Scottie Scheffler prepping for an 18 hole practice round today at @attproam. No bandage or wrap on his right hand. Hit the center of the face quite often during his warm up."

You can check Scheffler's prepping footage below:

Last season, Scottie Scheffler dominated the PGA Tour by playing some amazing golf. The American professional golfer asserted his dominance by winning seven events on the tour, and also winning the 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year. Scheffler won the Jack Nicklaus award for the same.

It's also worth noting that Scheffler dominated outside the PGA Tour as well. For starters, he won a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics and followed it up by guiding Team USA to a Presidents Cup victory. Scheffler also teamed up with Rory McIlroy to beat Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in The Showdown last year.

A look at the golfers Scottie Scheffler will compete against in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Here is a look at the full field of golfers whom Scottie Scheffler will face at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Hideki Matsuyama

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Åberg

Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Byeong Hun An

Billy Horschel

Tony Finau

Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia

Chris Kirk

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Brian Harman

Si Woo Kim

Jason Day

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis

Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners

Matt Fitzpatrick

J.T. Poston

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin

Max Greyserman

Nick Dunlap

Eric Cole

Maverick McNealy

Mackenzie Hughes

Patrick Rodgers

Nico Echavarria

Harris English

Seamus Power

Ben Griffin

Kevin Yu

Tom Kim

Nick Taylor

Sam Stevens

J.J. Spaun

Andrew Novak

Justin Lower

Lee Hodges

Rasmus Højgaard

Lucas Glover

Justin Rose

Mark Hubbard

Jake Knapp

Min Woo Lee

Beau Hossler

Taylor Moore

Erik van Rooyen

Doug Ghim

Brendon Todd

Jhonattan Vegas

Keith Mitchell

Rickie Fowler

Harry Hall

Jordan Spieth

Gary Woodland

These 81 golfers will compete in all four rounds as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is one of the five events on the PGA Tour, which does not have a cut. The golfers will be competing to win the trophy and a lucrative cash prize of $3.6 million.

