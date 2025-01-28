Major update on Scottie Scheffler’s injury as World No. 1 spotted at Pebble Beach

Scottie Scheffler is set to make his first appearance of the 2025 PGA Tour season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Scheffler, 28, missed the tournaments held earlier due to an injury to his right hand. The World No. 1 golfer sustained this injury while preparing dinner.
However, based on recent video footage, it seems like Scheffler is healthy and raring to go. On social media platform X, Todd Lewis shared footage of Scheffler preparing for 18-hole practice at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The caption of the tweet read:
"World #1 Scottie Scheffler prepping for an 18 hole practice round today at @attproam. No bandage or wrap on his right hand. Hit the center of the face quite often during his warm up."
You can check Scheffler's prepping footage below:
Last season, Scottie Scheffler dominated the PGA Tour by playing some amazing golf. The American professional golfer asserted his dominance by winning seven events on the tour, and also winning the 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year. Scheffler won the Jack Nicklaus award for the same.
It's also worth noting that Scheffler dominated outside the PGA Tour as well. For starters, he won a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics and followed it up by guiding Team USA to a Presidents Cup victory. Scheffler also teamed up with Rory McIlroy to beat Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in The Showdown last year.
A look at the golfers Scottie Scheffler will compete against in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Here is a look at the full field of golfers whom Scottie Scheffler will face at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Collin Morikawa
- Sahith Theegala
- Russell Henley
- Adam Scott
- Sungjae Im
- Wyndham Clark
- Rory McIlroy
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Shane Lowry
- Sam Burns
- Viktor Hovland
- Justin Thomas
- Taylor Pendrith
- Ludvig Åberg
- Patrick Cantlay
- Robert MacIntyre
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Keegan Bradley
- Byeong Hun An
- Billy Horschel
- Tony Finau
- Aaron Rai
- Akshay Bhatia
- Chris Kirk
- Sepp Straka
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- Brian Harman
- Si Woo Kim
- Jason Day
- Davis Thompson
- Denny McCarthy
- Cam Davis
- Will Zalatoris
- Corey Conners
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- J.T. Poston
- Thomas Detry
- Stephan Jaeger
- Cameron Young
- Austin Eckroat
- Max Homa
- Adam Hadwin
- Max Greyserman
- Nick Dunlap
- Eric Cole
- Maverick McNealy
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Patrick Rodgers
- Nico Echavarria
- Harris English
- Seamus Power
- Ben Griffin
- Kevin Yu
- Tom Kim
- Nick Taylor
- Sam Stevens
- J.J. Spaun
- Andrew Novak
- Justin Lower
- Lee Hodges
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Lucas Glover
- Justin Rose
- Mark Hubbard
- Jake Knapp
- Min Woo Lee
- Beau Hossler
- Taylor Moore
- Erik van Rooyen
- Doug Ghim
- Brendon Todd
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Keith Mitchell
- Rickie Fowler
- Harry Hall
- Jordan Spieth
- Gary Woodland
These 81 golfers will compete in all four rounds as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is one of the five events on the PGA Tour, which does not have a cut. The golfers will be competing to win the trophy and a lucrative cash prize of $3.6 million.