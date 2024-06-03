Miles Russell is an amateur in the golf arena, but he's taking the scene by storm thanks to his exceptional skills. Russell's impressive golf career has got another major boost as he is all set to appear in a PGA Tour event for the first time.

NUCLR GOLF reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"15-year-old high schooler Miles Russell is making his PGA TOUR debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic after receiving a sponsors exemption. Russell had a top-20 finish at a Korn Ferry event several weeks back."

Russell will participate in the Rocket Mortgage Classic on June 27. That field will comprise some of the biggest names that the PGA Tour has to offer, giving Russell one of the biggest challenges of his burgeoning career.

Here's what Russell said in a statement: (Via ESPN)

"I am thankful to Rocket Mortgage for giving me the opportunity to make my PGA Tour debut. Ever since I first started playing golf, my dream has been to compete on the PGA Tour and test my game against the best players, and I'm looking forward to making the most of the experience later this month."

Russell made history by being the youngest player to ever make the cut at Korn Ferry, and he will now try to create even more history at the pinnacle of golf.

Rocket Mortgage Classic excited for Russell's debut

Miles Russell will play a professional tournament on the PGA Tour for the first time on June 27. Fans who watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic will get the first glimpses of a potential star in the making. Jason Langwell, the director of the tournament, is aware of that and is excited about it.

Miles Russell is going to play on the PGA Tour

Langwell said in a statement:

"The Rocket Mortgage Classic is known as a tournament where 'future stars start,' and we're thrilled to have Miles make his PGA Tour debut here and add to that legacy. He has proved with his many accomplishments at such a young age that he belongs, and we are excited to see Miles compete alongside the world's best golfers here at Detroit Golf Club."

Russell is regarded as a prodigy in the world of golf, and this could be the very beginning of something special.