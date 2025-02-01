15-yo Indian amateur Kartik Singh comfortably makes the cut at The International Series India 2025

15-year-old Kartik Singh comfortably made the cut at the 2025 International Series India. This week's Asian Tour event features a stellar field, including several LIV golfers such as Bryson DeChambeau, Anirban Lahiri, Joaquin Niemann, and others.

The tournament is taking place at DLF Golf and Country Club. After two rounds, Indian amateur golfer Kartik Singh made the cut and qualified for the final two rounds.

The reigning All-India Junior Champion was pretty impressive with his game this week. After making it through to the third round, he received a warm welcome from his fans in the gallery. The young budding golfer gave autographs to his fans before walking to the greens.

Kartik Singh is pretty confident about his game and is looking forward to having a good outing over the weekend. Speaking of his game, Singh said, via Flushing It:

“I’m very happy that I was able to make the cut, especially playing under par today. I feel very good and with the likes of Bryson, Anirban and Niemann, a lot of really good players in the field. Hopefully I can carry on and play good at the weekend also.”

Singh also reflected on his experience playing in the field featuring Bryson DeChambeau. He called the 2024 U.S. Open winner one of his idols. He said:

"Bryson is definitely one of my idols. I look up to him a lot. It’s great because usually I am just watching him on television. It was very different because I’m not used to seeing the ball fly that far. Hopefully I can increase my speed and get closer to him.”

Kartik Singh comfortably sits in the top 30 after two rounds while heading into the final two rounds.

A quick recap of Kartik Singh's performance at the International Series India 2025

Kartik Singh started his campaign at the International Series India with a rough round of 77. He started the game with two back-to-back bogeys on the second and third holes before making a birdie on the fourth.

Singh made three birdies and eight bogeys in the opening round of 77. After a rough start, he had a good outing in the second round with five birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey on the 16th hole for a round of 71, making the cut.

Notably, Singh has also started his game for the third round of the Asian Tour event and has so far played six holes. He made a birdie on the 11th before making two bogeys and two double bogeys.

Kartik Singh is tied for 59th place at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Joaquin Niemann is in the lead at 7-under. The tournament will have its finale on Sunday, February 2.

