$160M ex-NFL star drops 3-word reaction to brother Peyton Manning hitting a house at Golden Bear Pro-Am

Peyton Manning's brother, Eli Manning, reacted to his brother hitting a house at the Golden Bear Pro-Am event. This week on the PGA Tour, the players teed it up at the Memorial Tournament, which started on Thursday, May 29. However, before that, there was a star-packed pro-am tournament held at the venue.

Peyton Manning competed in the pro-am with current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. However, he was involved in a hilarious incident as Manning hit the tee ball, and it smacked a house. This left Scottie Scheffler laughing.

Peyton Manning's brother Eli Manning, who has a net worth of $160 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), reacted to his brother's shot. He reshared a video of Nuclr Golf about the ex-NFL quarterback, writing:

"I’m so proud!!"

Peyton Manning is an avid golfer and often participates in golf pro-am events and other tournaments. He even played in the popular golf event, The Match. In 2020, Manning joined NBA star Stephen Curry to play at The Match against Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley.

Peyton Manning shares his experience of playing with Scottie Scheffler at Golden Bear Pro-Am

Following the amazing outing at the Golden Bear Pro-Am on Wednesday, May 28, Peyton Manning shared his experience of playing in the event with Scottie Scheffler on social media. The former NFL star shared two pictures on his Instagram account with the following caption:

"Great day at the Workday Memorial Pro Am with @scottie.scheffler"

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler started his game at the 2025 Memorial Tournament on Thursday, May 29, with its first round. He had a decent start to the game, and after playing two back-to-back rounds of 70, the American golfer settled in solo fourth place at 4-under.

Meanwhile, Nick Taylor played a round of 68 on Friday and jumped three spots on the leaderboard to take the lead in the game in a tie with opening-round leader Ben Griffin. Akshay Bhatia settled in solo third place.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 Memorial Tournament after two rounds:

T1 Nick Taylor: -7

T1 Ben Griffin: -7

3 Akshay Bhatia: -5

4 Scottie Scheffler: -4

T5 Sam Burns: -3

T5 Shane Lowry: -3

T5 Jordan Spieth: -3

T8 Tom Hoge: -2

T8 Russell Henley: -2

T8 Xander Schauffele: -2

T8 Collin Morikawa: -2

T12 Ryan Fox: E

T12 Mackenzie Hughes: E

T12 Jacob Bridgeman: E

T12 Harris English: E

T12 Justin Rose: E

T12 Eric Cole: E

T18 Ryan Gerard: +1

T18 Sungjae Im: +1

T18 Taylor Pendrith: +1

T18 Robert MacIntyre: +1

T18 Patrick Cantlay: +1

T18 Keegan Bradley: +1

T18 Rickie Fowler: +1

T18 Tony Finau: +1

T18 Bud Cauley: +1

T27 Davis Thompson: +2

T27 Corey Conners: +2

T27 Austin Eckroat: +2

T27 Ludvig Åberg: +2

T31 Andrew Novak: +3

T31 Maverick McNealy: +3

T31 Min Woo Lee: +3

T31 Sam Stevens: +3

T31 Max Homa: +3

T31 Tommy Fleetwood: +3

T31 Si Woo Kim: +3

T31 Sepp Straka: +3

T31 Denny McCarthy: +3

T31 Viktor Hovland: +3

T31 Jhonattan Vegas: +3

T31 Harry Higgs: +3

T43 Nick Dunlap: +4

T43 Thomas Detry: +4

T43 Adam Scott: +4

T43 Brandt Snedeker: +4

T43 Alex Noren: +4

T43 Stephan Jaeger: +4

T43 Max Greyserman: +4

T50 Michael Kim: +5

T50 Matt Fitzpatrick: +5

T50 Justin Thomas: +5

T50 Matt Kuchar: +5

T50 Adam Hadwin: +5

T50 Cameron Young: +5

T50 Wyndham Clark: +5

T50 Hideki Matsuyama: +5

