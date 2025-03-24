$160M Snoop Dogg has 3-word reply to Tiger Woods’ latest relationship reveal

American rapper, Snoop Dogg, reacted to Tiger Woods' revelation of his relationship with Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump. On Sunday, Woods shocked the golf world by sharing a post about his relationship on social media.

Woods posted two pictures with Vanessa on his Instagram handle, along with a heartfelt caption showcasing his love. He posed with his girlfriend in a white Sun Day Red T-shirt, while Vanessa wore a glamorous matching top paired with blue jeans.

Sharing the pictures, Woods wrote:

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Snoop Dogg, who has a net worth of $160 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), jumped to the comment section of the post to have a three-word reply. He wrote:

"Check ya d m 🐅 ⛳️"

Snoop Dogg's comment (Image via Instagram/@tigerwoods)

As reported by PEOPLE, Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have been together for several months before finally making it official in March 2025.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump were spotted together at golf event before going public with their relationship

The 15-time Major winner initially planned to participate in the competition, but unfortunately, he withdrew from it after the sad demise of his mother, Kultida. However, he was present for the final round to give the trophy to the winner.

In the final round of the tournament, on February 16, Woods was reportedly spotted with Kai and Vanessa. Now, in just a month, he has even confirmed his relationship.

Ludvig Aberg holds the trophy next to Tiger Woods after winning The Genesis Invitational (Image Source: Imagn)

A source close to the Trump family opened up about Vanessa's relationship with the 15-time Major winner, saying, via PEOPLE:

"Vanessa has always gone for guys who are either well known or have something big going for them. She is comfortable with that, but she's not a woman who wants to be in the limelight. She is not a shrinking violet but is discreet and smart and a good mother. That has come first in her life."

Woods has been away from the greens these days as he has been recovering from surgery. The American golfer had ruptured his left Achilles earlier this month and has been recovering from it.

