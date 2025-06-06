$16M-worth American singer joins ‘Worst Way’ singer to headline LIV Golf Indianapolis

Since its inception, LIV Golf has been recognized as a series that not only offers top-tier golf but also provides quality entertainment. That's one of the reasons why many of its events over the years have featured some of the biggest singers and entertainers taking the stage.

This tradition will also continue when the tour goes to Indianapolis this season. From August 15 to 17, it will host LIV Golf Indianapolis at The Club at Chatham Hills, which includes the high-stakes Individual Championship that determines the best golfer in the league.

The series posted a major update about the event on Instagram, announcing that "Worst Way" singer Riley Green and fan favorite $16M-worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) Jason Derulo will be co-headlining the Indianapolis tournament:

"CONFIRMED 🔒 Multi-award-winning country sensation, @rileyduckman and multi-platinum superstar @jasonderulo will be the co-headlining LIV Golf Indianapolis, 15–17 at The Club at Chatham Hills 🔥 Get your tickets at LIVGolf.com now 📲"

While this is indeed a major development, the Indianapolis event is still almost two months away. Before setting their eyes on that, golf fans will be treated to the tournament in Virginia, which takes place today, with all the top stars from the Saudi-based tour.

