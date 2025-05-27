“No place is safe” - LIV Golf reacts to Bryson DeChambeau's drive on the Indy 500 racetrack

LIV Golf reacted on their X page as Bryson DeChambeau flaunted his golf driving skills on the Indy 500 race track during his recent visit to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. DeChambeau who was last seen at the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, set out to the iconic racetrack to indulge the racer in him.

Ad

LIV golfer is enjoying his time off the golf course ahead of the next LIV event in Virginia from June 6 to 8. Bryson DeChambeau will look to continue his momentum after the win in South Korea and the joint runner-up finish he had at the second major of the year.

LIV Golf League took to X to share the video of the golfer's drive on the racing track in Indianapolis. Known for his long and straight drives on the golf course, DeChambeau showcased that again on the racetrack. The post was captioned:

Ad

Trending

"No place is safe from a Bryson drive😅🏁"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 31-year-old golfer also announced the result of his drive on his social media handle. He shared the video on his Instagram story and wrote:

"This drive went 500 yds🔥"

Bryson DeChambeau's Instagram story - Source - via @brysondechambeau on Instagram

The racing circuit hosted the recently concluded Indy 500 race, where Alex Palou emerged as the winner. Not only did the LIV golfer hit golf balls during his visit to the speedway, but also grabbed the opportunity to hit the track with one of the racing cars by himself.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau shared a series of pictures and videos from his outing. He was seen all geared up in a racing suit that included elements of his LIV Golf team, Crushers GC.

How has Bryson DeChambeau performed so far this season?

The two-time major winner has had a brilliant year so far, whether it is at the major events or in the LIV Golf League. While he finished at T5 at the Masters this year, DeChambeau shared the runner-up position with two others at the PGA Championship.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau at the 2025 PGA Championship - Source: Getty

On the other hand, DeChambeau claimed his first win of the season at LIV Golf Korea earlier this month, making this his third title in the league.

Ad

In Mexico City, he shared the T2 spot with Lucas Herbert, and in Miami, he finished in the fifth position. DeChambeau was tied for the 10th at LIV Golf Singapore. At the Hong Kong event, he finished in a tie for 20th place with nine others. While in Adelaide, he was tied for the 18th, and at the inaugural LIV event in Riyadh, DeChambeau finished at T6.

Bryson DeChambeau also led his team, Crushers GC to seal the first victory of the season. With the win in Korea, the team's title count rose to six altogether.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More