Bryson DeChambeau spotted at the Brickyard ahead of the 'Greatest Spectacle on Earth’ at Indianapolis

Bryson DeChambeau recently attended the Indy 500 weekend at Brickyard. The event commonly dubbed as the Greatest Spectacle on Earth is one of the biggest tournaments in the racing world.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway's Instagram handle shared DeChambeau's pictures from the event on Saturday (May 24). The LIV Golf star could be seen posing with Christian Lundgaard and Scott McLaughlin in the paddock of the Indy 500. He could also be seen kissing the ground in one of the pictures of the carousel post.

On the competitive front, Bryson DeChambeau was last seen at the PGA Championship last week. He had placed T2 at the second Major of the season as World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler took home the Wanamaker Trophy for the first time in his career.

DeChambeau will next be in action at the LIV Golf Virginia event from June 6th to 8th, 2025. The tournament will be held at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. He had won the Korea event earlier in May.

"Just felt like things just didn't go my way this week" - Bryson DeChambeau on the PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau at the 2025 PGA Championship (Source: Imagn)

The PGA Championship last week saw Bryson DeChambeau touch and miss a Major Championship title once again this season.

He had entered the Masters' final round last month ranked second behind Rory McIlroy. However, he eventually finished T5. At Quail Hollow last week, DeChambeau fell five strokes short of winning the PGA Championship.

After the final round, he was asked in the press interview how he always managed to come into contention at the Major events and how he would evalute his performance in Round 4. DeChambeau answered via ASAP Sports:

"I don't even know. I'm baffled right now. Just felt like things just didn't go my way this week. Drove it really well. I drove it as good as I can, as of right now, I gave myself a good chance. I just felt like a couple breaks went a different way."

"There were times where I feel like I pressed. Green Mile did it to me yesterday and kind of did it to me again today, and that's golf, man. I've got to be more precise and fix what I can fix to make myself more consistent and get up there, the likes what have Scottie is doing right now."

Bryson DeChambeau has two Major titles to his name, both won at the US Open in 2020 and 2024. It is the same Major tournament that is next in line. It will be held at Oakmont Country Club in Texas from June 12th to 15th, 2025. The ace golfer will be the defending champion at the event.

