18 LIV Golfers ft. Joaquin Niemann who will attempt one last time to qualify for the 2024 US Open

The qualification for the 2024 US Open is in the final stage as several golfers from the world are competing for qualification. Professionals and amateurs will compete in a 36-hole event on Monday (June 3rd) to qualify for the 2024 US Open.

LIV Golfers, who are not already a part of the field, will compete and try to get into the third Major Championship of the year. This qualification event will be held across ten different venues in North America, with certain spots up for grabs. The number of spots is usually decided by the number of golfers competing and the strength of the field for that particular venue.

A total of 18 LIV golfers will compete in various venues on Monday and try their best to get into the 2024 US Open. Some notable names, including Joaquin Niemann and Dean Burmester, fell out of automatic qualifications due to their low OWGR.

Trending

Ten LIV Golfers are already in the field and have qualified directly for the 2024 US Open. Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, and Jon Rahm have qualified as former champions, while Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith, Tyrrell Hatton, and Adrien Meronk have qualified directly through other means.

Meanwhile, other prominent LIV Golfers, Bubba Watson, Talor Gooch, and Louis Oosthuizen, have decided not to compete this year. Patrick Reed, Jason Kokrak, and Lee Westwood had signed up for the qualifiers earlier but withdrew at the last moment.

List of all LIV Golfers competing at the qualifiers for the 2024 US Open

A total of 18 LIV Golfers will headline the qualifiers on Monday as Joaquin Niemann and Dean Burmester will look to secure a spot at the Pinehurst No.2. Niemann and Burmester are currently 1st and 3rd in the LIV Golf season-long individual standings.

Joaquin Niemann

Other prominent names such as Sergio Garcia, Sam Horsefield, Kalle Samooja, and Scott Vincent missed out on qualifying. The 2017 Masters Champion Garcia competed in the qualifiers last week but failed to secure a spot, while Eugenio Chacarra secured a place for the upcoming 2024 US Open.

Here's the list of 18 golfers who would be competing in the qualifiers:

Dean Burmester (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Branden Grace (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Lucas Herbert (Woodmont Country Club, Maryland)

Matt Jones (Lake Merced Golf Club, California)

Anirban Lahiri (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Marc Leishman (Woodmont Country Club, Maryland)

Graeme McDowell (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Sebastian Munoz (Woodmont Country Club, Maryland)

Joaquin Niemann (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Andy Ogletree (The Golf Club of Georgia, Georgia)

Mito Pereira (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

David Puig (Lake Merced Golf Club, California)

Charl Schwartzel (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Hudson Swafford (The Golf Club of Georgia, Georgia)

Cameron Tringale (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Peter Uihlein (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Harold Varner III (Duke University Golf Club, North Carolina)

Kieran Vincent (Woodmont Country Club, Maryland)