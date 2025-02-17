$1Billion empire heir falls just short of the Genesis Invitational title

On Sunday, February 16, Maverick McNealy narrowly missed out on winning the Genesis Invitational 2025, finishing one stroke behind Ludvig Aberg. This was his third top-10 finish of the season.

McNealy entered the final round of the Genesis Invitational 2025 five strokes off the lead. However, he had a blistering start to the day, firing five straight birdies on holes 2–6 and closing the front nine with a 30.

He picked up three more birdies over the next four holes before making a bogey on the 14th. However, he was unable to add another birdie on the remaining holes, eventually finishing at 11-under to secure a runner-up finish.

The 29-year-old golfer is the son of Scott McNealy, co-founder of Sun Microsystems. McNealy established the technology giant in 1982 and served as its CEO from 1984 to 2006. McNealy's company was acquired by Oracle in 2010 for $7.4 billion. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he now has a net worth of over $1 billion.

"Really proud of my effort," - Maverick McNealy reflects on his performance at the Genesis Invitational

During the post-round interview of the Genesis Invitational 2025, Maverick McNealy said that the ball was coming off the club the way he wanted, and he found it quite fun.

"It's one of those things you get on a roll, you know it's going to come to an end at some point but you just want to extend is as much as possible. Yeah, 9 under through 13 on this golf course, I'm pretty proud of that.

You know, a few golf swings I'd like to have back. You know, hit it off a post on 17. I was actually trying to hit it over in the right matted down area where we made birdie from on Friday and ended up in an unlucky spot, but that's golf. And I'm really proud of my effort, especially being outside the cutline through 27 holes."

McNealy earned $2,200,000 as the runner-up share from the whopping $20 million purse. This is his highest paycheck on the PGA Tour so far.

Last fall, Maverick McNealy secured his first PGA Tour victory at the RSM Classic, edging out Daniel Berger, Nico Echavarria, and amateur Luke Clanton by a one-shot margin. He has carried his form from last season and has already posted three top-10 finishes in just six starts. He tied for eighth at The Sentry 2025 and finished T9 at the WM Phoenix Open last week.

