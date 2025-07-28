"1st take… outtakes" – John Daly leaves $440M Happy Gilmore star in awe with accurate hole-in-shoe shot

John Daly is all excited for Happy Gilmore 2 and has been regularly posting about his experience in the recently released movie. He recently shared a clip of himself acing the hole-in-shoe trick, leaving Adam Sandler amazed.On Sunday, July 27, Daly posted a video of himself attempting to chip a ball into a shoe placed at some distance. The two-time major champion didn’t need a second attempt as he nailed it on the first go.&quot;(my chaos) 1st take…out takes 😆,&quot; he wrote in caption.In the video, Adam Sandler is seen showcasing the shoe to the camera after Daly’s perfect shot.&quot;That was some Daly s**t,&quot; he says. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier, Daly thanked the $440M Hollywood star for including him in the Happy Gilmore 2 (as per Celebrity Networth).&quot;The best kinda stories come outta chaos! Cannot thank my brother @adamsandler for including me in #happygilmore2 and sharing some of my chaos!&quot; he wrote in a heartwarming post.Happy Gilmore 2 has a star-studded cast of athletes, including 25 PGA Tour pros and LPGA stars who make cameo appearances in the sequel to the 1996 comedy classic.Here's a list of players appearing in Happy Gilmore 2Keegan BradleyFred CouplesNick FaldoTony FinauLee TrevinoBubba WatsonWill ZalatorisBryson DeChambeauBrooks KoepkaRory McIlroyScottie SchefflerNelly KordaNancy LopezPaige SpiranacRickie FowlerJim FurykSergio GarcíaCharley HullHunter MahanCollin MorikawaJack NicklausCorey PavinXander SchauffeleJordan SpiethJustin ThomasBesides Daly and other golfers, the film also features appearances by sports figures from other disciplines, such as Travis Kelce, Reggie Bush, Nikki Bella, and Kelsey Plum. Sportscasting icons Stephen A. Smith, Chris Berman, and Jim Gray also make on-screen appearances.Did John Daly compete at the Senior Open 2025?John Daly wasn't the part of the Senior Open that concluded on Sunday at Sunningdale Old Course in Berkshire, England. He last played at the DICK's Open earlier this month where he tied for 67th.Here's a look at John Daly's performance this season:Hoag Classic: T56, E (71, 69, 73)The Galleri Classic: T75, +7 (80, 74, 69)James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational: T50, +6 (74, 76, 72)Insperity Invitational: 77, +27 (79, 83, 81)Regions Tradition: W/DAmerican Family Insurance Championship: T27, -18 (67, 62, 66)Kaulig Companies Championship: T63, +14 (76, 74, 73, 71)DICK'S Open: T67, +5 (71, 71, 79)