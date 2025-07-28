  • home icon
  • "1st take… outtakes" – John Daly leaves $440M Happy Gilmore star in awe with accurate hole-in-shoe shot

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 28, 2025 15:31 GMT
John Daly at Happy Gilmore 2 (Image via Getty)
John Daly is all excited for Happy Gilmore 2 and has been regularly posting about his experience in the recently released movie. He recently shared a clip of himself acing the hole-in-shoe trick, leaving Adam Sandler amazed.

On Sunday, July 27, Daly posted a video of himself attempting to chip a ball into a shoe placed at some distance. The two-time major champion didn’t need a second attempt as he nailed it on the first go.

"(my chaos) 1st take…out takes 😆," he wrote in caption.

In the video, Adam Sandler is seen showcasing the shoe to the camera after Daly’s perfect shot.

"That was some Daly s**t," he says.
Earlier, Daly thanked the $440M Hollywood star for including him in the Happy Gilmore 2 (as per Celebrity Networth).

"The best kinda stories come outta chaos! Cannot thank my brother @adamsandler for including me in #happygilmore2 and sharing some of my chaos!" he wrote in a heartwarming post.

Happy Gilmore 2 has a star-studded cast of athletes, including 25 PGA Tour pros and LPGA stars who make cameo appearances in the sequel to the 1996 comedy classic.

Here's a list of players appearing in Happy Gilmore 2

  1. Keegan Bradley
  2. Fred Couples
  3. Nick Faldo
  4. Tony Finau
  5. Lee Trevino
  6. Bubba Watson
  7. Will Zalatoris
  8. Bryson DeChambeau
  9. Brooks Koepka
  10. Rory McIlroy
  11. Scottie Scheffler
  12. Nelly Korda
  13. Nancy Lopez
  14. Paige Spiranac
  15. Rickie Fowler
  16. Jim Furyk
  17. Sergio García
  18. Charley Hull
  19. Hunter Mahan
  20. Collin Morikawa
  21. Jack Nicklaus
  22. Corey Pavin
  23. Xander Schauffele
  24. Jordan Spieth
  25. Justin Thomas

Besides Daly and other golfers, the film also features appearances by sports figures from other disciplines, such as Travis Kelce, Reggie Bush, Nikki Bella, and Kelsey Plum. Sportscasting icons Stephen A. Smith, Chris Berman, and Jim Gray also make on-screen appearances.

Did John Daly compete at the Senior Open 2025?

John Daly wasn't the part of the Senior Open that concluded on Sunday at Sunningdale Old Course in Berkshire, England. He last played at the DICK's Open earlier this month where he tied for 67th.

Here's a look at John Daly's performance this season:

  • Hoag Classic: T56, E (71, 69, 73)
  • The Galleri Classic: T75, +7 (80, 74, 69)
  • James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational: T50, +6 (74, 76, 72)
  • Insperity Invitational: 77, +27 (79, 83, 81)
  • Regions Tradition: W/D
  • American Family Insurance Championship: T27, -18 (67, 62, 66)
  • Kaulig Companies Championship: T63, +14 (76, 74, 73, 71)
  • DICK'S Open: T67, +5 (71, 71, 79)
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

