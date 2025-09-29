1x PGA Tour winner calls out ‘bizarre’ Ryder Cup ruling at 13 after European win

Smylie Kaufman called a Ryder Cup rules decision on the 13th hole “bizarre,” criticizing how long it took officials to settle a drop for Justin Rose during Sunday singles at Bethpage Black.The dispute began when Rose’s approach ended up behind a temporary structure in his match against Cameron Young. He asked to take relief near the 14th tee, which referee Jeff Kiddie initially allowed. U.S. captain Keegan Bradley quickly stepped in, arguing that the drop gave Rose an easier shot and was too close to the hole.The 1x PGA Tour winner later posted on X that the process dragged on and praised Bradley for trying to speed things up, writing that the situation “took entirely too long” and calling the eventual shot “so dirty.”Despite the delay, Rose stayed calm. He hit a high shot onto the green, left a short five-foot putt, and made birdie. Bradley looked upset and kept arguing with officials as Rose walked past. On the next hole, Rose made another birdie to win the 14th and cut Cameron Young’s lead.This was Justin Rose’s seventh Ryder Cup appearance, and he went 2–1–0 at Bethpage Black. His overall record now stands at 16 wins, 10 losses, and 3 ties, contributing to five Team Europe victories.Keegan Bradley calls for Ryder Cup envelope rule change after Europe winU.S. captain Keegan Bradley wants the Ryder Cup’s envelope rule revised ahead of the 2027 contest in Ireland. The rule allows captains to name one player in a sealed envelope, only opened if a player from the opposing team is injured and cannot play in the final singles.At Bethpage on Sunday, Europe’s Viktor Hovland withdrew with a neck injury, meaning a U.S. player had to sit out. Both teams received half a point for the match, frustrating Bradley, as the Americans were trailing 11½–4½ with only 12 singles left.Bradley said the rule “has to change,” but did not reveal his ideas, adding,&quot;I have a few ideas but I'm not going to tell you right now. It's obvious to everybody in the sports world, in this room. Nothing against Viktor. But that rule needs to change by the next Ryder Cup.&quot;Even with the envelope rule in effect, Europe’s 15–13 win meant they would have retained the Cup. The rule has been in place since 1979, when European players first joined the Ryder Cup. With this victory, Europe became the first away team to win the event since 2012.