  • home icon
  • Golf
  • 1x PGA Tour winner calls out ‘bizarre’ Ryder Cup ruling at 13 after European win

1x PGA Tour winner calls out ‘bizarre’ Ryder Cup ruling at 13 after European win

By Sonali Verma
Modified Sep 29, 2025 21:00 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: Imagn
Justin Rose on the 13th hole at Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: Imagn

Smylie Kaufman called a Ryder Cup rules decision on the 13th hole “bizarre,” criticizing how long it took officials to settle a drop for Justin Rose during Sunday singles at Bethpage Black.

Ad

The dispute began when Rose’s approach ended up behind a temporary structure in his match against Cameron Young. He asked to take relief near the 14th tee, which referee Jeff Kiddie initially allowed. U.S. captain Keegan Bradley quickly stepped in, arguing that the drop gave Rose an easier shot and was too close to the hole.

The 1x PGA Tour winner later posted on X that the process dragged on and praised Bradley for trying to speed things up, writing that the situation “took entirely too long” and calling the eventual shot “so dirty.”

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Despite the delay, Rose stayed calm. He hit a high shot onto the green, left a short five-foot putt, and made birdie. Bradley looked upset and kept arguing with officials as Rose walked past. On the next hole, Rose made another birdie to win the 14th and cut Cameron Young’s lead.

This was Justin Rose’s seventh Ryder Cup appearance, and he went 2–1–0 at Bethpage Black. His overall record now stands at 16 wins, 10 losses, and 3 ties, contributing to five Team Europe victories.

Ad

Keegan Bradley calls for Ryder Cup envelope rule change after Europe win

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley wants the Ryder Cup’s envelope rule revised ahead of the 2027 contest in Ireland. The rule allows captains to name one player in a sealed envelope, only opened if a player from the opposing team is injured and cannot play in the final singles.

Ad

At Bethpage on Sunday, Europe’s Viktor Hovland withdrew with a neck injury, meaning a U.S. player had to sit out. Both teams received half a point for the match, frustrating Bradley, as the Americans were trailing 11½–4½ with only 12 singles left.

Bradley said the rule “has to change,” but did not reveal his ideas, adding,

"I have a few ideas but I'm not going to tell you right now. It's obvious to everybody in the sports world, in this room. Nothing against Viktor. But that rule needs to change by the next Ryder Cup."

Even with the envelope rule in effect, Europe’s 15–13 win meant they would have retained the Cup. The rule has been in place since 1979, when European players first joined the Ryder Cup. With this victory, Europe became the first away team to win the event since 2012.

About the author
Sonali Verma

Sonali Verma

Know More
Edited by Sonali Verma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications