1x PGA Tour winner turned YouTuber drops three-word message ahead of DP World Tour start

Wesley Bryan confirmed his return to professional golf with a short post on X on July 3, 2025. Bryan will compete in the BMW International Open at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany, scheduled from July 3 to 6, 2025.

Bryan turned pro in 2012 after playing at the University of South Carolina. In 2016, he won three Web.com Tour events, the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, the El Bosque Mexico Championship, and the Digital Ally Open. He earned Player of the Year honors and full PGA Tour status.

Bryan's X post reads:

“Let’s do this @DPWorldTour 🤙"

Wesley Bryan's lone PGA Tour victory came at the 2017 RBC Heritage, where a closing 67 gave him a one-stroke win and a career-high world ranking of 37th. He also made 134 PGA Tour starts with 68 cuts made, 15 top-10 finishes, and over $5.36 million in official earnings.

Bryan faced a shoulder injury, including labrum surgery in January 2019, which restricted his play between 2018 and 2020, and he lost full PGA Tour status after 2022. He returned via the Korn Ferry Tour and conditional PGA status, making moves such as a T8 at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open and tying for second at the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Bryan and his brother George launched Bryan Bros Golf in 2014, building a channel now with more than 550,000 subscribers and over 26 million views. The channel features trick‑shot videos, course challenges, hole‑in‑one live streams, and collaborations with top pros like Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, and Phil Mickelson.

Wesley Bryan competed in three PGA Tour Creator Classic events: 2nd at East Lake in 2024, and tied for the top field in 2025 at Sawgrass and Philadelphia. In April 2025, he played in The Duels: Miami, a LIV-backed creator match streamed on YouTube, earning a $250,000 purse. Currently, Wesley is gearing up for his DP World Tour debut.

Wesley Bryan and his brother are all set for their DP World Tour debut after the PGA suspension

Wesley and George Bryan, widely known as the ‘Bryan Bros,’ are set to make their long-awaited debut on the DP World Tour this July. The brothers will compete in the BMW International Open at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany, scheduled from July 3 to 6, 2025.

Bryan brothers mark a significant milestone in their golfing journey, especially for Wesley Bryan, who was suspended from the PGA Tour earlier this year. The one-time PGA Tour winner had faced disciplinary action after appearing at the LIV Golf Miami event in April.

Wesley Bryan participated in the 'Duels' contest as a social media influencer but reportedly did not obtain a required release from the PGA Tour, resulting in his suspension. Now the Bryan brothers have arrived in Munich to prepare for the tournament. On Sunday, June 29, Wesley shared a glimpse of their excitement via an Instagram story.

The video started with a shot of the DP World Tour signage before Wesley turned the camera toward his brother.

“Hey, George! You ready for the DP World Tour?” Wesley asked.

“Absolutely. I mean it’s like my second home,” George replied with a laugh.

Though it may feel familiar to George, this week marks their first official appearance in a DP World Tour event. Beyond the fairways, the duo is also among golf’s most followed digital creators.

