PGA Tour suspended professional golfer's brother calls DP World Tour his "second home"

After being suspended from the PGA Tour earlier this year, Wesley Bryan is taking a new step forward in his career. He and his brother George are set to make their DP World Tour debuts in July.

The 'Bryan Bros' will be taking part in the BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenreid in Munich, Germany. The tournament will take place from July 3 to 6, 2025.

The duo is currently in Munich to start their preparation for the event. On Sunday (June 29), Wesley Bryan took to his Instagram stories to share their excitement to compete at the BMW International Open.

He posted a video that began with him focusing on a DP World Tour board. Later, he panned the camera to his brother George and asked him a question regarding the DP World Tour. That grabbed the attention of George as he apologized, walking towards Wesley, who asked him:

"Hey, George! you ready for the DP World Tour?"

"Absolutely. I mean it's like my second home," replied George.

Interestingly, it is their first time playing in a DP World Tour event.

Image via IG/@wesleybryangolf

Wesley and George Bryan are successful golf content creators, along with being talented golfers. The former was suspended from the PGA Tour after taking part in the 'Duels' contest of the LIV Golf Miami event in April this year.

He had participated in the exhibition tournament as a social media influencer. But reportedly, he hadn't sought a release from the PGA Tour for the event and was suspended as a result. Despite a tough situation, Wesley Bryan had mentioned that he had "nothing but gratitude for the PGA Tour".

Exploring the past winners of the DP World Tour event that the Bryan Bros are participating in

Wesley and George Bryan will take part in the BMW International Open next week. The DP World Tour event will feature a 156-player field.

Several top stars such as Ernie Els, Martin Kaymer, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, David Feherty, and Thriston Lawrence, among others, have won the tournament. Here's taking a look at the past winners of the BMW International Open:

2024: Ewen Ferguson (SCO)

2023: Thriston Lawrence (RSA)

2022: Li Haotong (CHN)

2021: Viktor Hovland (NOR)

2020: no tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Andrea Pavan (ITA)

2018: Matt Wallace (ENG)

2017: Andrés Romero (ARG)

2016: Henrik Stenson (SWE)

2015: Pablo Larrazábal (ESP)

2014: Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

2013: Ernie Els (RSA)

2012: Danny Willett (ENG)

2011: Pablo Larrazábal (ESP)

2010: David Horsey (ENG)

2009: Nick Dougherty (ENG)

2008: Martin Kaymer (GER)

2007: Niclas Fasth (SWE)

2006: Henrik Stenson (SWE)

2005: David Howell (ENG)

2004: Miguel Angel Jiménez (ESP)

2003: Lee Westwood (ENG)

2002: Thomas Bjørn (DEN)

2001: John Daly (USA)

2000: Thomas Bjørn (DEN)

1999: Colin Montgomerie (SCO)

1998: Russell Claydon (ENG)

1997: Robert Karlsson (SWE)

1996: Marc Farry (FRA)

1995: Frank Nobilo (NZL)

1994: Mark McNulty (ZIM)

1993: Peter Fowler (AUS)

1992: Paul Azinger (USA)

1991: Sandy Lyle (SCO)

1990: Paul Azinger (USA)

1989: David Feherty (NIR)

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More