PGA Tour could lose $15M+ in annual revenue as CEO Brian Rolapp expresses uncertainty on major sponsorship renewal

The PGA Tour is currently having the first round of the 2025 Rocket Classic underway at Detroit Golf Club. On Wednesday, Brian Rolapp faced the reporters, revealing an uncertain future for Rocket Companies as a sponsor of the Tour.

The longtime Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan played a great role in bringing the Tour to Detroit. Rocket Companies have its contract with PGAT till the end of next year. However, within a few weeks, the PGA Tour needs to work it out with Dan Gilbert's companies for a future extension in sponsorship.

As reported by Josh Carpenter, Rolapp openly admitted that things are still uncertain. If Rocket Companies does not extend its contract beyond 2026, the PGA Tour might end up losing more than $15 million from its total annual revenue.

Take a look at the Sports Business Journal reporter's post on X (previously Twitter):

On Wednesday, a day before the Rocket Classic started, Brian Rolapp faced the reporters from the Detroit Golf Club. As reported by The Detroit News, the PGA Tour CEO said:

"I don't have an update (for) you, but I will say is everything I've experienced in just a couple days here, it's been great... Every time I come to Detroit, the growth and the change and revitalization of the city is palpable, which is great to see."

"...I don't know where we stand, but, so far, my experience here has been great."

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan was also present among the list of executives. He also played in the Pro-Am on Wednesday, but he did not face the reporters while going out of the venue.

Rocket Companies made a debut in the sport back in 2019, replacing Quicken Loans National from the Tour schedule. Rocket Classic happens to be the first Tour event that's held completely within the limits of Detroit city.

PGA Tour signs multi-year deal with a major sponsor

The Tour has faced some initial setbacks this year, with Farmers Insurance company dropping out of the sponsors list. Amid the ongoing anticipation with Rocket Companies, it's worth noting that PGAT has a key commercial partner on their side in future.

According to a report by Josh Carpenter, the PGA Tour has gained a multi-year deal with AT&T, the sponsor of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. AT&T has been a sponsor of this Signature Tour event since 1983, making itself one of the longest-running sponsors on the Tour. The journalist shared a post on his X timeline, announcing the update:

"The @PGATOUR has a big-time renewal with AT&T for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. AT&T had been signing one-year deals recently, but this is for multiple years."

The company will likely be paying around $25 million annually (according to Sports Business Journal). AT&T renegotiated their deal with PGAT directly, but precise details of its agreement are yet to come out for the public eye. However, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be conducted two weeks later than it was this year.

