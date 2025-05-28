"‘This format is worse’; ‘Finally’ – Fans divided as PGA Tour ditches Tour Championship's starting strokes format

The PGA Tour has announced that the upcoming 2025 Tour Championship will be played in traditional stroke play format and not the usual starting strokes. Golf fans around the world have expressed mixed feelings towards the change, with some supporting it and others condemning it.

Ad

The Tour Championship is set to kick off on August 21 at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. For the past six years, the tournament has been played in a staggered start format, which gave FedEx Cup leaders a head start in the competition. However, this year, the competition will revert to stroke play.

In addition to the switch to stroke play, there will also be a change in the prize money distribution. Here’s a look at the tweet by NUCLR Golf, which details some of the changes to be expected in this year’s competition.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the comment section, some users expressed joy that the Tour Championship is finally reverting to its original format, while others believe it is not the best decision. One user commented.

“Finally.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another wrote:

“Never understood the idea of giving a guy like Scottie a head start with strokes. Glad they changed it.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

One user added:

“Thank god! This needed to be done.”

On the other hand, an X user who is against the decision remarked:

“This format is worse, there is no difference in being 1st or 30th. It should go back to the way it was back in 2019, being a regular event with the points and the FedEx Cup being separate.”

Ad

Another user lamented:

“If you eliminate the advantage, what is the point of being in the lead? If you move to match play, the top 2 seeds could get a bye into the weekend and then be put on opposite sides of the bracket. Play 9 holes instead of 18 to get two rounds in per day. Random draw for F9 vs B9”

Ad

One user even suggested that instead of stroke play, the competition should be played in match play.

“Match play would be the best format. By far the most entertaining format and would be a nice primer for the Ryder Cup.”

Notably, the PGA Tour is also considering changing the tournament’s location. It has been played at East Lake Golf Club every year since 2004, but the Tour is considering rotating locations in the coming years.

Ad

Who won the Tour Championship over the last five years?

In 2024, World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler claimed the Tour Championship title after scoring −30 (−10). He finished four strokes ahead of Collin Morikawa, the runner-up.

Here’s a look at the Tour Championship winners over the last five years:

Scottie Scheffler: -30 (-10)

Viktor Hovland: -27 (-8)

Rory McIlroy: -21 (-4)

Patrick Cantlay: -21 (-10)

Dustin Johnson: -21 (-10)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More