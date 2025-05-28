"‘This format is worse’; ‘Finally’ – Fans divided as PGA Tour ditches Tour Championship's starting strokes format

The PGA Tour has announced that the upcoming 2025 Tour Championship will be played in traditional stroke play format and not the usual starting strokes. Golf fans around the world have expressed mixed feelings towards the change, with some supporting it and others condemning it.
The Tour Championship is set to kick off on August 21 at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. For the past six years, the tournament has been played in a staggered start format, which gave FedEx Cup leaders a head start in the competition. However, this year, the competition will revert to stroke play.
In addition to the switch to stroke play, there will also be a change in the prize money distribution. Here’s a look at the tweet by NUCLR Golf, which details some of the changes to be expected in this year’s competition.
In the comment section, some users expressed joy that the Tour Championship is finally reverting to its original format, while others believe it is not the best decision. One user commented.
“Finally.”
Another wrote:
“Never understood the idea of giving a guy like Scottie a head start with strokes. Glad they changed it.”
One user added:
“Thank god! This needed to be done.”
On the other hand, an X user who is against the decision remarked:
“This format is worse, there is no difference in being 1st or 30th. It should go back to the way it was back in 2019, being a regular event with the points and the FedEx Cup being separate.”
Another user lamented:
“If you eliminate the advantage, what is the point of being in the lead? If you move to match play, the top 2 seeds could get a bye into the weekend and then be put on opposite sides of the bracket. Play 9 holes instead of 18 to get two rounds in per day. Random draw for F9 vs B9”
One user even suggested that instead of stroke play, the competition should be played in match play.
“Match play would be the best format. By far the most entertaining format and would be a nice primer for the Ryder Cup.”
Notably, the PGA Tour is also considering changing the tournament’s location. It has been played at East Lake Golf Club every year since 2004, but the Tour is considering rotating locations in the coming years.
Who won the Tour Championship over the last five years?
In 2024, World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler claimed the Tour Championship title after scoring −30 (−10). He finished four strokes ahead of Collin Morikawa, the runner-up.
Here’s a look at the Tour Championship winners over the last five years:
- Scottie Scheffler: -30 (-10)
- Viktor Hovland: -27 (-8)
- Rory McIlroy: -21 (-4)
- Patrick Cantlay: -21 (-10)
- Dustin Johnson: -21 (-10)