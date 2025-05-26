"Just had one off day" – Scottie Scheffler admits key round 'hurt' his Charles Schwab Challenge chances

Scottie Scheffler missed out on winning three consecutive titles because of a disappointing round at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025. The World No.1 player tied for fourth at Colonial Country Club and reflected on the round, which "hurt" his chances at the tournament.

Scheffler finished with a score of 8-under at the Texas based event, four strokes shy of winner Ben Griffin. Reflecting on his performance the World No. 1 said that while his weekend performance was strong, a stumble during Friday's second round proved costly in his quest for another title. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I had a really good weekend. I did some good stuff. I feel like I could have scored a little better today. Overall it was a really challenging day."

He had a decent start at the tournament, where he posted a score of 2-under 68 in the first round with two birdies, an eagle, against two bogeys. However, he faltered with a 1-over 71 in the second round.

"I think Friday probably hurt me in terms of winning this tournament, but overall, three of the four days I played what I felt was pretty solid. Just had one off day, but outside of that, I did some good things this week as well," he added.

In the final two rounds, Scottie Scheffler posted scores of 64 and 69, finishing with 8-under par. He took home $427,500 for his performance at the tournament.

Ben Griffin, who posted scores of 66, 63, 68, and 71 in the four rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, won the tournament. He won by one stroke over Germany's Matti Schmid. He took home a prize of $1.71 million.

How much has Scottie Scheffler earned in the 2025 season on the PGA Tour so far?

Scottie Scheffler has won $10.55 million in tournament money in the 2025 season on the PGA Tour so far. He has had two wins in 11 starts and has made eight top-10 finishes and 11 top-25 finishes. He's positioned on top of the FedEx Cup standings with 2,801 points.

Scheffler's highest earnings in a tournament came from his win at the 2025 PGA Championship, where he won $3.42 million. He earned $1.78 million for his victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He also bagged $1.2 million at the Genesis Invitational for tying for third.

Let's take a look at Scottie Scheffler's performances and tournament earnings on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T9 ($535,000)

: T9 ($535,000) WM Phoenix Open : T25 ($69,197)

: T25 ($69,197) The Genesis Invitational : T3 ($1,200,000)

: T3 ($1,200,000) Arnold Palmer Invitational : T11 ($451,250)

: T11 ($451,250) THE PLAYERS Championship : T20 ($240,250)

: T20 ($240,250) Texas Children's Houston Open : T2 ($845,500)

: T2 ($845,500) Masters Tournament : 4 ($1,008,000)

: 4 ($1,008,000) RBC Heritage : T8 ($580,000)

: T8 ($580,000) THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson : 1 ($1,782,000)

: 1 ($1,782,000) PGA Championship : 1 ($3,420,000)

: 1 ($3,420,000) Charles Schwab Challenge: T4 ($427,500)

