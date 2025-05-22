LIV Golf announces the return of The Duels which will feature new locations, players & creators

LIV Golf will be bringing back The Duels to more tournaments this year after its massive success in the recent Miami event. Currently, the Duels are not ticketed for fan attendance and will be broadcast on selective YouTube channels as per the event.

Ad

The Duels format features LIV Golf stars going against content creators. The inaugral edition in Miami saw six two-man teams competing in a nine-hole scramble at Trump Doral. It was exclusively broadcast on popular golf YouTuber Grant Horvat's channel and garnered over 1 million views in less than a day.

Now, LIV Golf has announced that the popular contest will return to the Virginia, Dallas, UK and Chicago events this season. The league has promised "4 new battlegrounds with new players, formats, and creators."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marquee LIV Golf names such as Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson are set to take part in the Duels this year. Top content creators like Grant Horvat, Luke Kwon, Fat Perez, Bryan Bros, Rick Shiels among others will also tune into the action this season.

LIV Golf CMO, Adam Harter talked about the significance of YouTube in "reshaping" how fans connect with golf.

"YouTube golf has become one of the most powerful forces in growing the game; these extraordinary content creators are leading a movement that's inspiring the next generation of golfers and golf fan he as around the world…and reshaping how we all connect with the game of golf," he said via LIV Golf.

Ad

Exploring the Duels in the upcoming LIV Golf events in 2025

LIV Golf Duels trophy in Miami (Source: Getty)

The next LIV Golf event in Virginia will see the second edition of Duels while the final event in Chicago before the Individual Championships will see the last Duels contest of the year.

Ad

George Bryan of the Bryan Bros spoke about how "excited" they were for the upcoming contest via LIV Golf:

"We are so excited to be hosting The Duels Virginia. The energy and vibe from the Miami event was electric and you can obviously tell by the response that the people want more. We can't wait to deliver."

Here's looking at the available details about the upcoming Duels:

Ad

LIV Golf Virginia (June 6th to 8th, 2025)

Location : Robert Trent Jones Golf Club

: Robert Trent Jones Golf Club Duels will be broadcast on Bryan Bros' YouTube channel and will feature Virginia native creator Nick Stubbe (Fat Perez).

LIV Golf Dallas (June 27th to 29th, 2025)

Location: Maridoe Golf Club

LIV Golf UK (July 25th to 27th, 2025)

Location: JCB Golf and Country Club in Uttoxeter, England

LIV Golf Chicago (August 8th to 10th, 2025)

Location: Bolingbrook Golf Club

The breakaway league has also recently released a documentary, 'New Grounds: The Making of the Duels' capturing behind-the-scenes story of the Duels' production in Miami. It showcases extended coverage and never-seen-before shots and interaction between participants. The documentary has been produced by Summit House.

And while the hosting golf content creator will play a pivotal role in the creative direction, format and final production of Duels edition, the Summit House will once again collaborate with LIV Golf in "strategy, production and distribution".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More