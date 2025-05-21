Bryson DeChambeau's 'glaring' flaw is costing his Majors chances, says golf insider

Bryson DeChambeau has had an unfortunate run at the Major Championships this year. He placed T5 at the Masters last month and T2 at the PGA Championship last week.
Golf insider Dan Rapaport analysed DeChambeau's form in his latest YouTube video. He highlighted the ace golfer's "glaring weakness" was his wedges. Rapaport felt the weakness "reared its head" during the Masters as well as the PGA Championship this year.
"Another thing that was kind of frustrating about watching Bryson this week was the wedges — and he knows it’s a weakness. It’s a glaring weakness, and it reared its head Sunday at Augusta and yet again at Quail Hollow," Rapaport said (21:41 - 21:52).
According to Rapaport, DeChambeau had the chance to win five of the last six Major Championships despite his "glaring weakness" with the wedges. And if he could have that issue fixed, he could emerge as a huge threat to the rest of his competitors.
"He’s had a chance to win five of the last six majors with a glaring weakness in his game. If he can focus more on the wedges than anything else, I think he’s going to be a big, big problem," he added (22:33 - 22:47).
Dan Rapaport played a clip of Bryson DeChambeau talking about how the wind cost him three shots at the PGA Championship last week. Rapaport said (21:29 - 21:41):
"It’s almost like hitting the ball as hard as possible, as high as possible, and super spinny is going to make your ball susceptible to the wind. That seems, you know, pretty straightforward to me."
Dan Rapaport mentioned that despite Bryson DeChambeau driving the ball very well and hitting the wedges into greens, "he just couldn’t really get it pin-high". According to the analyst, the golfer hit on the line, and the "carry number" was the issue.
"I think Bryson DeChambeau could really use a process like what Dustin Johnson did" - Golf insider Dan Rapaport
After pointing out Bryson DeChambeau's struggles with the wedges in his latest YouTube video, golf insider Dan Rapaport mentioned that the ace golfer should use a process similar to fellow LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson.
"I think Bryson could really use a process like what Dustin Johnson did five, six, whatever it was, years ago. And I think he can be even better than DJ was, because he’s starting from a better position," he said (22:22 - 22:33).
Rapaport found DeChambeau's struggles with the wedge "baffling" because he considered the LIV Golf star "kind of one of the first, or a big champion of the clock system".
The last Major Championship that Bryson DeChambeau won was the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.