"Rory McIlroy is above LIV" - Fans slam LIV Golf supporter who claimed the 5x Major champ cheated to win the Masters 

Rory McIlroy recently found himself in a fix when his driver failed a compliance test ahead of the PGA Championship this week. Due to this, the 5-time Major champion was forced to switch drivers before his opening round to fit into regulations.

Driver faces can thin over time, which can result in increased ball speed. One LIV Golf fan account called LIV Golf Insider claimed he cheated to win the Masters last month.

The LIV supporter reshared golf analyst Jason Sobel's X post about McIlroy's driver being "deemed non-conforming by the USGA" and that the golfer changed his driver before Round 1 of the PGA Championship.

However, golf fans hit back at these claims and defended McIlroy in the comment section.

"Rory is above LIV"

"Hahahahahahahahahaha!!! When you've gotta post garbage like this, you know that LIV is in serious trouble."

"What are you going to do when LIV goes out of business in a couple of years?" one fan asked.

"Stop It. Grow Up." another added.

"It was conforming at Augusta and he has the green jacket to prove it" one fan wrote.

"Hated that he won but stop. He didn't cheat." another stated.

The change of driver possibly had adverse effects on Rory McIlroy's performance this week as he barely managed to get past the 1-over cut line on Friday (May 16). His total score after the culmination of Round 2 was 1-over.

How has Rory McIlroy performed in the PGA Championship so far?

Rory McIlroy at the 2025 PGA Championship - Third Round (Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy started his campaign at the PGA Championship this week on a dismal note. He hit two birdies, three bogeys, and one double bogey to score 3-over 74.

The Northern Irishman improved on his form in Round 2 as he shot six birdies and four bogeys to close the day at 2-under 69. In Round 3, he recorded two birdies and three bogeys. At the moment he is placed T49 with a total score of 2-over.

World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler is leading the standings with a margin of three strokes. He is a staggering 13 strokes ahead of McIlroy after the culmination of Round 3.

If the World no. 2 wants to be in contention to win the PGA Championship this week, he will not only have to cover up the massive deficit but also play better than the rest of the field in the final round on Sunday (May 18).

