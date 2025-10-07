1x PGAT winner Aaron Rai set for new golf role for wife Gaurika on Ladies European Tour

Weeks ago, Aaron Rai secured third place of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, Surrey, England. However, the English pro golfer is all set to take on a new role in this ongoing week.As per the latest updates, the one-time PGA Tour winner would be spotted caddying for his wife, Gaurika Bishnoi. Bishnoi is a prominent Indian pro golfer on the Ladies European Tour. She is going to compete in the 2025 Hero Indian Women's Open. As she steps into DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon, India, Aaron Rai will be on her side.The Ladies European Tour recently shared a picture of the golfing couple. In that selfie, Bishnoi was spotted with her husband, Rai, in the Hero Indian Women's Open venue. Take a look at the Instagram post by LET here:&quot;Marriage goals 🤳 Gaurika Bishnoi has PGA Tour/DP World Tour winner and husband Aaron Rai on the bag this week 🇮🇳&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's worth noting that apart from being Aaron Rai's partner, Gaurika Bishnoi is a proficient golfer herself. Although her initial interest was being a tennis player, Bishnoi's transition to a golfer has been successful so far. The Gurugram native secured eight titles on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour. Bishnoi has been India's top-ranking woman pro golfer in 2017 and 2019.Although the couple kept the details of their bond under wraps, Aaron Rai and Bishnoi were engaged. The duo finally got married on July 22nd of this year, and the Indian pro shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram as well. Over time, Rai and Bishnoi have been spotted on the golf course together as well. When the Englishman competed in the Masters, Bishnoi was seen accompanying him.When Gaurika Bishnoi caddied for Aaron Rai in the par-3 contest at Augusta NationalThe traditional par-3 contest just before the Masters keeps fans and golfers hyped up. This year in April, Rai was accompanied by a mystery figure in the white and green caddie outfits, which ultimately turned out to be Bishnoi. The LET pro caddied for Rai at Augusta and even shared a heartwarming post later on.Gaurika Bishnoi penned down her thoughts about the event and shared some adorable pictures with her partner, Rai. Take a look at her Instagram post here, where Bishnoi labeled the two-time DP World Tour winner her 'favourite person':&quot;Best week ever ? Easy yes ❤️⛳️ Had the most unforgettable experience @themasters with my favourite person 🧿&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from being the bagman for Rai, Bishnoi also ended up showcasing her golfing skills at the par-3 contest. In a clip shared by the PGA Tour, the LET pro could he seen celebrating with her husband after her shot landed closer than Rai.