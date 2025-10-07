  • home icon
1x PGAT winner Aaron Rai set for new golf role for wife Gaurika on Ladies European Tour

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Oct 07, 2025 12:06 GMT
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
Aaron Rai at FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

Weeks ago, Aaron Rai secured third place of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, Surrey, England. However, the English pro golfer is all set to take on a new role in this ongoing week.

As per the latest updates, the one-time PGA Tour winner would be spotted caddying for his wife, Gaurika Bishnoi. Bishnoi is a prominent Indian pro golfer on the Ladies European Tour. She is going to compete in the 2025 Hero Indian Women's Open. As she steps into DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon, India, Aaron Rai will be on her side.

The Ladies European Tour recently shared a picture of the golfing couple. In that selfie, Bishnoi was spotted with her husband, Rai, in the Hero Indian Women's Open venue. Take a look at the Instagram post by LET here:

"Marriage goals 🤳 Gaurika Bishnoi has PGA Tour/DP World Tour winner and husband Aaron Rai on the bag this week 🇮🇳"
It's worth noting that apart from being Aaron Rai's partner, Gaurika Bishnoi is a proficient golfer herself. Although her initial interest was being a tennis player, Bishnoi's transition to a golfer has been successful so far. The Gurugram native secured eight titles on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour. Bishnoi has been India's top-ranking woman pro golfer in 2017 and 2019.

Although the couple kept the details of their bond under wraps, Aaron Rai and Bishnoi were engaged. The duo finally got married on July 22nd of this year, and the Indian pro shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram as well. Over time, Rai and Bishnoi have been spotted on the golf course together as well. When the Englishman competed in the Masters, Bishnoi was seen accompanying him.

When Gaurika Bishnoi caddied for Aaron Rai in the par-3 contest at Augusta National

The traditional par-3 contest just before the Masters keeps fans and golfers hyped up. This year in April, Rai was accompanied by a mystery figure in the white and green caddie outfits, which ultimately turned out to be Bishnoi. The LET pro caddied for Rai at Augusta and even shared a heartwarming post later on.

Gaurika Bishnoi penned down her thoughts about the event and shared some adorable pictures with her partner, Rai. Take a look at her Instagram post here, where Bishnoi labeled the two-time DP World Tour winner her 'favourite person':

"Best week ever ? Easy yes ❤️⛳️ Had the most unforgettable experience @themasters with my favourite person 🧿"

Apart from being the bagman for Rai, Bishnoi also ended up showcasing her golfing skills at the par-3 contest. In a clip shared by the PGA Tour, the LET pro could he seen celebrating with her husband after her shot landed closer than Rai.

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

