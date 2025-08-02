1x PGAT winner calls out AI-generated in-game picture while discussing Cam Smith's Links shot at The Open

PGA Tour winner Michael Kim reacted to a Cam Smith's links shot in a recent social media post. On Friday, golf analyst Jamie Kennedy shared a picture of the LIV golfer's shot at the 150th Open Championship, which was held at St Andrews.Kennedy shared a picture of the Australian golfer playing on the 17th hole of the fourth round and wrote:&quot;Best LINKS shot of this century? What’s the first shot that comes to your mind?&quot;Michael Kim reacted to the post in the comments section and wrote:&quot;It’s def not this putt. Cool looking shot but Padraig Harrington 5wd is 100x harder to pull off.&quot;However, a fan shared a picture from the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open of a shot of Will Zalatoris with a caption:&quot;Is it harder than doing this though?&quot;Kim reacted to it and wrote:&quot;This picture is AI generated. Can’t be real lol&quot;Zalatoris stunned the fans with his unbelievable shot at the PGA Tour event, as he hit the ball, and it perfectly landed on Matt Fitzpatrick's ball marker.At the 2022 Open Championship, Cam Smith was phenomenal with his game. He won the major by registering a one-stroke win over Cameron Young. Rory McIlroy settled in a solo third place in the tournament.Smith started his campaign with an opening round of 67 and then played the mercy round of 64. He struggled in the third round of the tournament and played a round of 73 before carding 64 in the final to win the major. However, he has struggled in the majors in 2025.A look into Cam Smith's performance in 2025This season on the LIV Golf, Cam Smith has had some decent finishes. He was tied for 25th at the Riyadh event, T9 at Miami, T7 in Korea, and T13 in Dallas. However, he struggled with his game in the majors and missed the cut in all four.Here are the results of the tournaments Cam Smith played in 2025 on LIV Golf, Majors, and DP World Tour:LIV GolfLIV Golf Riyadh: T25 (67, 72, 70)LIV Golf Adelaide: 30 (72, 73, 70)LIV Golf Hong Kong: T20 (69, 68, 66)LIV Golf Singapore: T19 (67, 70, 72)LIV Golf Miami: T9 (73, 74, 70)LIV Golf Mexico City: T5 (64, 66, 72)LIV Golf Korea: T7 (73, 66, 69)LIV Golf Virginia: T23 (70, 70, 68)LIV Golf Dallas: T13 (75, 71, 68)LIV Golf Andalucía: T7 (69, 73, 69)LIV Golf United Kingdom: 10 (68, 70, 67)MajorsMasters Tournament: Missed Cut (71, 78)PGA Championship: Missed Cut (78, 71)U.S. Open: Missed Cut (75, 73)The Open: Missed Cut (72, 78)DP World Tour (2024–25)BMW Australian PGA Championship: 2 (67, 65, 69)ISPS Handa Australian Open: T39 (65, 72, 76, 71)