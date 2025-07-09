WATCH: Will Zalatoris’ shot lands perfectly on Matt Fitzpatrick’s ball marker at 2022 Genesis Scottish Open as video resurfaces

Will Zalatoris created one of the most unusual moments at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. Instead of pulling off a dramatic birdie or saving par with a long putt, Zalatoris’ shot became memorable for something far stranger as it stopped perfectly on top of Matt Fitzpatrick’s ball marker.

Ad

The incident happened on the par-5 16th at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. Playing his fourth shot from just off the green, Zalatoris chipped the ball across the putting surface. It rolled smoothly towards the hole and even grazed the edge, but didn’t drop in. Instead, it continued past and came to rest directly on Fitzpatrick’s poker chip-style ball marker.

The scene left players and fans stunned, with Will Zalatoris and his group even taking a moment to take a closer look and snap photos of the remarkable scene. Despite the unexpected stop, Zalatoris went on to sink his next putt to save par. Fitzpatrick, putting from the same spot after replacing his marker, also made par.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Xander Schauffele won the tournament with a total score of 7-under. Matt Fitzpatrick finished tied for sixth at 3-under, while Will Zalatoris missed the cut.

Are Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick playing in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open tees off on Thursday, July 10, at The Renaissance Club. Will Zalatoris will not be part of the field this week. Back in May, he announced that he had re-herniated two discs in his back following the PGA Championship.

Ad

"Hey everyone, sharing a health update. This spring, I started feeling some discomfort and instability in my back that progressively got worse. Following the PGA Championship, an MRI showed that I had re-herniated two discs," Will Zalatoris wrote on Instagram.

"Time to focus on my recovery and get back after it. Thank you to my team, friends, and family for being there for me throughout this journey. Looking forward to seeing everyone in the fall!!"

Ad

Ad

So far this season, Will Zalatoris has played 11 events. His most recent start was at the PGA Championship in May, where he missed the cut.

Meanwhile, Matt Fitzpatrick is set to compete this week. He will tee off on Thursday at 8:21 a.m. ET from the first tee alongside Brian Harman and Ewen Ferguson.

Here’s a look at the tee times for Thursday’s opening round (all times in ET):

Ad

Tee No. 1

2:00 a.m. – Joel DAHMEN, Ryan GERARD, Marcel SCHNEIDER

2:11 a.m. – Henrik NORLANDER, Darius VAN DRIEL, Ugo COUSSAUD

2:22 a.m. – Dylan FRITTELLI, Denny MCCARTHY, Romain LANGASQUE

2:33 a.m. – Matt MCCARTY, Gary WOODLAND, Eugenio CHACARRA

2:44 a.m. – Nico ECHAVARRIA, Taylor MOORE, Marcel SIEM

2:55 a.m. – Matthieu PAVON, Lee HODGES, Keita NAKAJIMA

3:06 a.m. – Karl VILIPS, Joe HIGHSMITH, Thorbjørn OLESEN

3:17 a.m. – Jhonattan VEGAS, Jake KNAPP, Daniel HILLIER

3:28 a.m. – Andrew PUTNAM, Brandon STONE, Frederic LACROIX

3:39 a.m. – Mackenzie HUGHES, Nacho ELVIRA, Elvis SMYLIE

3:50 a.m. – Ryo HISATSUNE, Yannik PAUL, David RAVETTO

4:01 a.m. – Brandt SNEDEKER, Andy SULLIVAN, Angel HIDALGO

4:12 a.m. – Max MCGREEVY, Aaron COCKERILL, Hongtaek KIM

7:15 a.m. – Michael KIM, Samuel STEVENS, Jordan GUMBERG

7:26 a.m. – Jacob BRIDGEMAN, Victor PEREZ, Pablo LARRAZÁBAL

7:37 a.m. – Brian CAMPBELL, Si Woo KIM, Shaun NORRIS

7:48 a.m. – Andrew NOVAK, Rasmus HØJGAARD, Daniel BROWN

7:59 a.m. – Harry HALL, Luke DONALD, Rasmus NEERGAARD-PETERSEN

8:10 a.m. – Harris ENGLISH, Byeong Hun AN, Kristoffer REITAN

8:21 a.m. – Brian HARMAN, Matt FITZPATRICK, Ewen FERGUSON

8:32 a.m. – Aldrich POTGIETER, Ryan FOX, Justin ROSE

8:43 a.m. – Rory MCILROY, Viktor HOVLAND, Xander SCHAUFFELE

8:54 a.m. – JJ SPAUN, Tommy FLEETWOOD, Connor SYME

9:05 a.m. – Tom KIM, Daniel BERGER, Marco PENGE

9:16 a.m. – Thriston LAWRENCE, Nicolai VON DELLINGSHAUSEN, Alex FITZPATRICK

9:27 a.m. – Alex SMALLEY, David FORD, Francesco LAPORTA

Ad

Tee No. 10

2:00 a.m. – Sami VÄLIMÄKI, Isaiah SALINDA, Ockie STRYDOM

2:11 a.m. – Paul WARING, Bernd WIESBERGER, Sean CROCKER

2:22 a.m. – Davis RILEY, Richie RAMSAY, Guido MIGLIOZZI

2:33 a.m. – Maverick MCNEALY, Christiaan BEZUIDENHOUT, Nicolai HØJGAARD

2:44 a.m. – Aaron RAI ENG, Haotong LI, Jordan SMITH

2:55 a.m. – Corey CONNERS, Padraig HARRINGTON, Calum HILL

3:06 a.m. – Wyndham CLARK, Sungjae IM, John PARRY

3:17 a.m. – Sepp STRAKA, Justin THOMAS, Laurie CANTER

3:28 a.m. – Scottie SCHEFFLER, Robert MACINTYRE, Adam SCOTT

3:39 a.m. – Ludvig ÅBERG, Collin MORIKAWA, Martin COUVRA

3:50 a.m. – Thomas DETRY, Sam BURNS, Adrien SADDIER

4:01 a.m. – Danny WALKER, Johannes VEERMAN, Alejandro DEL REY

4:12 a.m. – Rikuya HOSHINO, Joe DEAN, Ryggs JOHNSTON

7:15 a.m. – Bud CAULEY, Jacques KRUYSWIJK, Dan BRADBURY

7:26 a.m. – Matti SCHMID, Niklas NORGAARD, Matthew JORDAN

7:37 a.m. – Danny WILLETT, Antoine ROZNER, Richard MANSELL

7:48 a.m. – Kevin YU, Taylor PENDRITH, Julien GUERRIER

7:59 a.m. – Erik VAN ROOYEN, Francesco MOLINARI, Sebastian SÖDERBERG

8:10 a.m. – Nick TAYLOR, Keith MITCHELL, Adrian OTAEGUI

8:21 a.m. – Chris GOTTERUP, Tom HOGE, Simon FORSSTRÖM

8:32 a.m. – Matt WALLACE, Alex NOREN, Ashun WU

8:43 a.m. – Alejandro TOSTI, Dale WHITNELL, Sam BAIRSTOW

8:54 a.m. – Matteo MANASSERO, Jorge CAMPILLO, Grant FORREST

9:05 a.m. – Patrick RODGERS, Jesper SVENSSON, Dylan NAIDOO

9:16 a.m. – Max GREYSERMAN, Yuto KATSURAGAWA, Wooyoung CHO

9:27 a.m. – Luke CLANTON, Junghwan LEE, Todd CLEMENTS

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More