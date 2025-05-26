Will Zalatoris announces he underwent surgery for an injury that kept him out of golf for eight months previously

Will Zalatoris has shared an update regarding a surgery that he underwent last Friday (May 23) after re-herniating two discs. Notably, the PGA Tour professional encountered this same injury in 2023, which kept him out of the game for a considerable period.

Zalatoris' last appearance was back at Quail Hollow Golf Club, where he was competing for the Wanamaker Trophy. With a 6-over-par score after 36 holes, he was one of the pros to miss the cut at the PGA Championship. On Monday (May 26), Zalatoris revealed that during his time at Quail Hollow, he started experiencing discomfort in his back.

Following the instability that might have hampered his game, Zalatoris' MRI reports showed two reherniated discs on his spine. He underwent surgery under Dr. Michael Duffy of Texas Back Institute, and Will Zalatoris shared the entire process via an Instagram post.

"...This spring, I started feeling some discomfort and instability in my back that progressively got worse. Following the PGA Championship, an MRI showed that I had re-herniated two discs. After discussing the options with my medical team, I underwent surgery this past Friday...," he mentioned in his post.

In his statement, besides updating how he is feeling post-surgery, Will Zalatoris gave his fans a hint on when he will be back to compete.

"I'm happy to say that I woke up feeling good and excited about my long-term back health. Time to focus on my recovery and get back after it. Thank you to my team, friends, and family for being there for me throughout this journey. Looking forward to seeing everyone in the fall!" he added.

Take a look at the post he shared with his 297k followers on Instagram.

Back in 2023, Will Zalatoris had to withdraw from the Masters Tournament following extreme back pain. The problems began in August 2022 when Zalatoris secured his first PGA Tour victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The PGA Tour pro had to undergo back surgery, following which, he had to stay out of the field for eight months.

After his recovery from microdiscectomy, Zalatoris came back to competitive golf in the 2023 Hero World Challenge.

Will Zalatoris' PGA Tour performance in 2025 explored

As per Zalatoris' Instagram post, he is expected to return to the greens this year's Fall. Before his temporary hiatus due to microdiscectomy, the one-time PGA Tour winner competed in 11 contests, including two majors.

In 11 starts, Will Zalatoris missed the cut in only 2 events and secured a top-25 in three. He is yet to secure a title in the 2025 season. Take a look at a detailed view of his PGA Tour and major performances this year:

The Sentry: T26, 273 (-19)

The American Express: T12, 271 (-17)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T48, 281 (-7)

The Genesis Invitational: T24, 286 (-2)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: T22, 288 (E)

THE PLAYERS Championship: T30, 285 (-3)

Valspar Championship: T47, 285 (+1)

Masters Tournament : Missed The Cut

: Missed The Cut RBC Heritage: T54, 281 (-3)

Truist Championship: T54, 280 (E)

PGA Championship: Missed The Cut

