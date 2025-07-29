  • home icon
1x PGAT winner extends sarcastic Tiger Woods joke ‘LIV guys hated’

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 29, 2025 11:44 GMT
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL - Source: Getty
Tiger Woods (Image Source: Getty)

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim opened up about Joaquin Niemann’s phenomenal season on the Saudi League on social media, comparing it to that of Tiger Woods in 2000. The Chilean golfer won the recently concluded LIV Golf UK event. It was his fifth win of the season on the circuit.

A golf fan account, Sekrah, on X shared the stats about the winning percentage of Niemann this season. They compared him with the 15-time major winner’s run in 2000. They wrote in the caption:

"Professional golf has not seen this in 25 years. Joaquin Niemann is turning in one of the greatest golf seasons of all time."

Kim reacted to the post in the comments section by resharing a screenshot of his post from last month in which he compared Woods and Niemann.

“2000 Tiger Woods would have no chance against LIV Golf Niemann,” he wrote in last month’s post.

On July 29, he reshared it with a hilarious caption, which reads:

"Wait but all you LIV guys hated me when I said it"
The year 2000 marked one of the most successful seasons in Tiger Woods’ career. He won nine tournaments that year out of the 20 events he played. Meanwhile, Niemann has won four events on LIV Golf out of the 11 tournaments he’s played so far this season.

A quick comparison of Tiger Woods’ 2000 season with Joaquin Niemann’s 2025 season

Woods cut in all of the tournaments he played in 2000 and had a finish in the top 25. He won nine events and was the runner-up in four.

Here are the results of Tiger Woods’ 2000 season on the PGA Tour:

  • Williams World Challenge: 10
  • Mercedes Championships: 1
  • AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: 1
  • Buick Invitational: T2
  • Nissan Open: T18
  • WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship: 2
  • Bay Hill Invitational: 1
  • THE PLAYERS Championship: 2
  • Masters Tournament: 5
  • GTE Byron Nelson Classic: T4
  • Memorial Tournament: 1
  • U.S. Open Championship: 1
  • Advil Western Open: T23
  • The Open Championship: 1
  • Buick Open: T11
  • PGA Championship: 1
  • WGC-NEC Invitational: 1
  • Bell Canadian Open: 1
  • National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney: 3
  • THE TOUR Championship: 2
  • WGC-American Express Championship: T5
  • Williams World Challenge (Dec): 2
  • WGC-EMC World Cup: T1
Joaquin Niemann started his campaign in 2025 on LIV Golf with a T33 finish in Riyadh and then won the following event in Adelaide.

Here are Niemann’s results of the 2025 season on LIV Golf:

  • LIV Golf Riyadh: T33
  • LIV Golf Adelaide: 1
  • LIV Golf Hong Kong: T12
  • LIV Golf Singapore: 1
  • LIV Golf Miami: T33
  • LIV Golf Mexico City: 1
  • LIV Golf Korea: T20
  • LIV Golf Virginia: 1
  • LIV Golf Dallas: T23
  • LIV Golf Andalucía: T23
  • LIV Golf United Kingdom: 1
