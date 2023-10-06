$200,000 donation to charity not enough as LIV Golf star vetoes for players to be paid for Ryder Cup participation

The 2023 Ryder Cup was a rollercoaster ride for both teams. While Team Europe celebrated a mammoth victory at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, the US team was crumbling. Amongst the plethora of issues also came several media rumors about athletes.

One certain story that was making the rounds was the fact that there was a rift between the players, with Patrick Cantlay stating that players should be paid for their participation in the Ryder Cup. While Cantlay denied the rumors, it has raised a lot of opinions and debates in the golf world.

LIV Golf player Talor Gooch recently expressed his opinions about the Ryder Cup payment fiasco. Currently, the PGA of America donates $200,000 to the choice of each player's charity despite the fact that the biennial tournament itself generates millions of dollars.

"I don’t know what that looks like. I know they already get $200,000 to give to a charity of their choice, but they’re putting on the show and other people are stuffing their pockets more. Hopefully people get it figured out and everyone will benefit from that,” said Gooch (via Bunkered).

Talor Gooch highlights the need to have a conversation about Ryder Cup payments

Gooch highlighted the fact that it was the players who brought value to the game. Fans showed up to watch Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, and other golfers, and they were the ones who made the games exciting.

“I think it’s a good conversation to have. I know there’s been talk within not just recently but for a few years now. The players are what drive the value in professional golf and those environments. There just needs to be fair compensation. Hopefully this talk won’t talk negative and it will be productive," said Gooch (via Bunkered).

The idea of players getting paid has been brought about several times, when Stefan Schauffele, father of Xander Schauffele, also said that it was rather normal to talk about it.

While the European team got off to a blazing start and managed to maintain it, the US team faced several issues during their weekend stint. They will be looking to make up for their performance in the next edition at Bethpage.