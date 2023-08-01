2009 Open Champions Stewart Cink appointed as the vice-captain of the US Ryder Cup team

Stewart Cink has joined Zach Johnson's US Ryder Cup team. The golfer has been named the final vice-captain alongside Johnson as the American golfers ramp up for a trip to Italy.

Cink, who has been a part of the PGA Tour for over two decades, recently participated at the Open Championship and finished nine under par at the 3M Open last weekend. Stewart Cink said via Golf Monthly that he is excited to get started.

"Competing in the Ryder Cup has been one of the highlights of my entire career and I'm ready to do whatever it takes to help Zach and the U.S. Team retain the Ryder Cup. I'm honored that Zach would entrust me to play a role in helping make that a reality in Italy," he said.

Zach Johnson also showered praises of his new vice captain, saying:

"Stewart is someone I can trust will give me honest and constructive feedback as we head into the final stages of preparing for the Ryder Cup. And as everyone saw at The Open Championship this year, he's still competing at a high level on the golf course. He will play a critical role in our success as we head to Italy."

Cink and Johnson will be key to the United States' success. They're likely to face a Team Europe with Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm on it, so they will need to be on top of their captain game.

The US Team has won two of the last three Ryder Cups, but they have not won on European soil since two years before Cink turned pro.

Stewart Cink and Zach Johnson have a tough decision on their hands

The US Ryder Cup team, captained by Zach Johnson and now Stewart Cink, have an interesting choice to make. Brooks Koepka is likely to lose his top 6 place to Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele.

While Koepka, a LIV Golf star, doesn't have an automatic qualifier, he'll be a strong candidate for a place in the side. Cink and Johnson will have to decide if they want to add LIV players to their roster.

Johnson has largely been silent about what he's going to do. It's a big decision, even if the PGA Tour LIV Golf merger has taken some of the anger away from the two tours.

Still, just like the four majors had to decide what to do with LIV, Johnson does, too. While he makes the final decision, he will likely rely on Stewart Cink and others to help him make the best decision.

It remains to be seen whether the top LIV players will get to once again represent their country in the Ryder Cup.