$200M-worth Rory McIlroy inches close to beating Tiger Woods' winless drought

Rory McIlroy is now on the verge of matching a stat with Tiger Woods, which he'd have preferred to avoid. The 35-year-old is earning the length of the former World No.1's winless drought in major championships.

McIlroy, who has a net worth of $200 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), last won a major at the 2014 PGA Championship. It has been 3,882 days since his win at Valhalla, as per the Fore Play Podcast. Woods also had a similar winless drought after his 2008 U.S. Open win to his 2019 Masters win of 3,954 days.

Samuel Riggs, who shared the statistic, said that if McIlroy does not win either the 2025 Masters or the PGA Championship, he will surpass Tiger’s drought on June 8, 2025. Riggs further said:

"That is how shockingly long it has been since Rory won his last major championship."

Podcast co-host Frankie Borrelli pointed out that Woods' decade-long winless drought in major championships was due to multiple surgeries, personal challenges, and long periods of rehabilitation. He said that in contrast, McIlroy has been "extremely healthy." He said:

"Now you're telling me that he's (Rory McIlory) gone the same amount of time as Tiger Woods during all that trauma and drama and craziness where he's just been plugging along, playing every single major, trying his dandest to lift these trophies and just simply can't do it."

Rory McIlroy has won 19 PGA Tour tournaments, including three Tour Championships, since his last major win. He has been close on numerous occasions but has failed to get it done. Last year, he lost by one stroke at the U.S. Open to Bryson DeChambeau. Co-host Barstool Trent emphasized the importance of the major championship and said:

"It's a really interesting comparison where it's like, I know they're different players. There's no right way to do it. There seems to be no wrong way to do it. It's just, it's hard to get it done on the biggest stage."

Recently, the Northern Irish player surpassed $100 million in tournament money at the PGA Tour, only second to Tiger Woods.

A look at Rory McIlroy's record at The Masters

Rory McIlroy has competed in 16 tournaments at The Masters and has made 13 cuts. Of the 13 cuts, he has four top-5, seven top-10 and 12 top-25 finishes.

McIlroy has won all three remaining major championships but hasn't won at the Augusta National. His best performance came in 2022, where he finished second.

Let's take a look at Rory McIlroy's record at the Masters:

2009 : T20 (286, -2)

: T20 (286, -2) 2010 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2011 : T15 (284, -4)

: T15 (284, -4) 2012 : T40 (293, +5)

: T40 (293, +5) 2013 : T25 (290, +2)

: T25 (290, +2) 2014 : T8 (288, E)

: T8 (288, E) 2015 : 4 (276, -12)

: 4 (276, -12) 2016 : T10 (289, +1)

: T10 (289, +1) 2017 : T7 (285, -3)

: T7 (285, -3) 2018 : T5 (279, -9)

: T5 (279, -9) 2019 : T21 (283, -5)

: T21 (283, -5) 2020 : T5 (277, -11)

: T5 (277, -11) 2021 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2022 : 2 (281, -7)

: 2 (281, -7) 2023 : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut 2024: T22 (292, +4)

