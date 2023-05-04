2019 Genesis Open winner J.B Holmes backs out of the Wells Fargo Championship

Former winner J.B. Holmes was forced to withdraw from the Wells Fargo Championship field. He withdrew prior to the beginning of the first round. The American won it all in 2014, but the former tournament winner suffered a back injury. He has been replaced in the field by Austin Cook.

When he won in 2014, the golfer finished -14 that year at Quail Hollow Golf Club. It was enough to top Jim Furyk by a single stroke.

Holmes is a five-time on the PGA Tour. It's been a dry spell of late as his most recent win came at the 2019 Genesis Open.

He has not had a run of good form and has missed the cut in six of his eight PGA Tour events this year, including the last three. His replacement, Cook, placed T39 last week at the Mexico Open.

Rickie Fowler looking to Wells Fargo Championship to return to form

Coming into the Wells Fargo Championship, Rickie Fowler knows his back is against the wall. He's at risk of losing his PGA Tour membership and missed out on the Masters in 2023.

He said via Yahoo! Sports:

“It was a bummer. I ended up watching a decent amount, as I think everyone does … But that was some motivation to be back. We were close, but I put myself in a little bit too big of a hole to get back there.”

Fowler knows he needs to play better and he feels like he might be on the verge of a breakthrough:

“I need to try harder this year. I've been working my ass off and would have liked to have been in this position the last few years and not necessarily gone through any of those slumps or whatever you want to call it. But definitely nice to be in a good position moving forward and with the changes [the Tour has made].”

Can Rickie Fowler bounce back at the Wells Fargo Championship?

Ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship, Fowler's chances are running out. He needs a win, but is he going to get one? He has lower odds than guys like Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, and others, but he's certainly not the longest shot per CBS Sports:

Rory McIlroy +750

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Tony Finau +1700

Jordan Spieth +1900

Justin Thomas +2100

Cameron Young +2100

Viktor Hovland +2100

Collin Morikawa +2100

Sungjae Im +2300

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2300

Max Homa +2400

Jason Day +2800

Sam Burns +3100

Rickie Fowler +4100

Fowler is on a better run of late and his OWGR has seen an increase, but he still has a ways to go to return to form.

